thereminder.com
Ghost Tours to feature new historical figures, tales this year
WESTFIELD – The annual Ghost Tours at the Old Burying Ground are returning for 2022 with some new characters from Westfield history. The Ghost Tours will take place in eight timeslots the evenings of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and will feature a new script with many new characters for the first time since 2019. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the tours had been using a script designed for the city’s 350th anniversary celebrations in 2019 and 2021, and no tours were given in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
thereminder.com
Masons open medical equipment exchange in Westfield
WESTFIELD – Gail Joubert was so happy to get a new motorized power wheelchair that tears streamed down her face. The best thing about her brand-new wheelchair: there was no charge. The wheelchair was loaned to her by the Mount Moriah Masonic Lodge in Westfield through its innovative Western...
thereminder.com
Italian students fulfill American ‘dream’ in visit to West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Visiting the U.S. “has been my dream since I was little,” said Giovanni Tanzi, before the West Springfield School Committee on Sept. 13. Tanzi is one of eight students vising the town from West Springfield’s sister region of Valdarno, Italy, in a long-delayed start to their foreign exchange program.
thereminder.com
Local school psychologist leads women’s health conference
AGAWAM — Women can often feel overwhelmed and burned out because of all the responsibilities they take on at home and at work. An upcoming women’s health conference will offer strategies to help women “reset and refresh” so they can take control of their mental health, reduce stress, find a balance in their lives, and become more empowered to achieve their goals.
thereminder.com
Calabrese, Velis bring different perspectives to Senate race
WESTERN MASS. – With the district lines redrawn and the primaries over, incumbent John Velis and challenger Cecilia Calabrese are now running head-to-head for the state Senate seat serving Westfield, Agawam, Holyoke, Easthampton and several other towns. Both candidates said they’re willing to debate the issues. In conversations with...
thereminder.com
Superintendent puts focus on student, staff responsibilities
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Coburn School’s new building and a suite of new administrators are the obvious changes as the new school year begins, but Vito Perrone focused on what’s happening inside that building, and what promises he and his staff are making, in his first interim superintendent report at the School Committee meeting on Sept. 13.
thereminder.com
City Council OKs ‘flag lots’ after debate on how many to allow
WESTFIELD – After a hard-fought effort by three councilors to add additional restrictions, an ordinance allowing “flag lots” recently passed its second reading by a Westfield City Council vote of 9 to 3, the minimum needed. The ordinance allows property owners who have enough acreage to subdivide...
