KDRV
Pacific Pride Fire cleanup ongoing nearly 6 months later
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The cleanup efforts for the Pacific Pride Fire that happened on April 12 on S Central Ave are still ongoing. Nearby stores are still recovering from the fire and say the prolonged cleanup is bad for business. "I think a lot of it has to do with...
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | Siskiyou recreation group lands a major grant for improvements
Outdoor recreational opportunities abound in the region, but Siskiyou County has one major advantage: Mount Shasta. It is far from the only anchor for outdoor fun in the county, which continues to get a boost from the nonprofit Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance. SORA just scored a Regional Park Program grant...
kpic
Objections raised at Medford school board meeting over non-binary teacher
MEDFORD — Thursday’s Medford school board meeting included several people objecting to a non-binary teacher at Griffin Creek Elementary. According to the Mail Tribune, some parents in the district complained a first-grade teacher at Griffin Creek identifies as non-binary. Non-binary individuals identify as neither male or female and prefer the pronoun “they” rather than “he” or “she.”
KDRV
FireWatch: Firefighters hawkish about Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's incident command says an unexpected rescue happened at the Incident Command Post (ICP) this week. It says as fire suppression operations slow, its remaining crews are vigilant about their duty, such as Operations Section Chief Jesse Blair. It says yesterday while Blair was leaving...
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka to raise developer fees, a move that could allow more funding for city services
Developer fees will be increasing in Yreka, in a move to better reflect the cost of the administrative work. Similarly, annual fees for dog licenses will remain the same, for now. City officials plan to present an alternative plan at a later date, which would outline how these resident fees may increase.
kpic
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
ijpr.org
Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher
The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
roguevalleymagazine.com
PowerpaC Equipment Rental & Sales- In Medford on Main St! You Need It, We Have It!
Herald and News
Author of 'Out Killing Indians' to sign novels Friday at the Klamath County Museum
Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls. Steber’s newest book, “Out Killing Indians,” is a novel narrated by a man born of an Indian father and a white mother who returns home to a reservation after roaming across the country for a couple of decades.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Sept. 23
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 38. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male who is a California resident, was northbound and crossed the over the oncoming lanes, exited the roadway and struck several trees. The operator of the Ford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Hwy 199 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
Oregon newspaper Mail Tribune in Medford will stop printing at end of month
The newspaper in Medford, Oregon, will cease print publication on Sept. 30. The Mail Tribune says it will move to an electronic format beginning in October. “I made a commitment to the Rogue Valley to keep a printed newspaper as long as we could break even. We eclipsed that a long time ago,” said owner and publisher Steven Saslow, who bought the newspaper five years ago.
mybasin.com
Smokey Bear Hot Air Balloon coming to the 2022 Montague Balloon Fest
YREKA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022—The Klamath and Shasta-Trinity National Forests are delighted to announce that the Smokey Bear Hot Air Balloon will soon be flying the skies over the Shasta Valley September 23-25, 2022, at the Montague Balloon Fest. The two National Forests have partnered together to bring the...
KDRV
Grants Pass police looking for missing and endangered juvenile
11am UPDATE: Grants Pass PD has confirmed to Newswatch 12 that the child has been found safe. GRANTS PASS, Ore. - The Grants Pass police department is actively looking for and asking the publics help finding a missing and endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10 pm on Thursday when he snuck out of his home. Malykai is approximately 5'9" and 140 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan and white sweater and black sweatpants. It is believed Malykai is on foot with a juvenile female in the Grants Pass area. Malykai is considered endangered because of his age.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 140 E
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140 E near milepost 10. The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
yachatsnews.com
Declining attendance prompts Oregon Shakespeare Festival to revamp 2023 plans with fewer plays in a shorter season
ASHLAND — In a cost-cutting measure to cope with declining attendance in 2022, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced it has revamped its plans for 2023, trimming the length of its season and number of plays produced. The company will produce two fewer live plays next season, which will run...
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
KDRV
Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash
Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
