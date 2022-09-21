Read full article on original website
Colorado adopts new contribution limits for school board campaigns
The Colorado Secretary of State adopted new campaign finance regulations Friday to implement contribution limits passed earlier this year. The changes stem from two bills approved during this year’s legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis: House Bill 1060, which caps contribution amounts made to school board candidates, and House Bill 1156, which updates reporting requirements for public officials.
Common Sense Institute names Kelly Caufield as its new Colorado leader
The Common Sense Institute tapped Kelly Caufield on Friday as executive director of the research organization’s Colorado branch. Denver-based Caufield will take the reins in Colorado as Kristin Strohm, the organization’s president and CEO, focuses on expanding the Common Sense Institute nationwide. Currently, the Common Sense Institute operates in Colorado and Arizona, with plans to launch in more states soon.
Analyzing the races in Colorado
The races for U.S. Senate and Governor in Colorado are heating up with less than 50 days until the election.A poll by Emerson University shows incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet has 46% support while his challenger Republican Joe O'Dea has 36%.Political Specialist Shaun Boyd talks with analysts Mike Dino, a democrat, and Dick Wadhams, a republican, about the race. They also examine the race for Governor and new political ads now on TV.
Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado
SAN LUIS VALLEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne is disbarred from practicing law in the state of Colorado. The order was approved by the Office of the Presiding Disciplinary Judge - a branch of the Colorado Supreme Court - on Wednesday. According to the order, both the Office of Attorney The post Former San Luis Valley District Attorney disbarred from practicing law in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne disbarred
Former DA Alonzo Payne has agreed to be disbarred without a hearing, agreeing to stipulations that he was not ready to handle the position or to prosecute complicated cases.
A LOOK BACK | Democrat Betz, Republican Considine deliver remarks on key issues of their time
Sixty Years Ago This Week: With election season in full swing, Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Fred Betz fired back at Republican Chairman Jean Tool over a spate of negative advertisements from the GOP. “In his desperation to produce a 1962 victory for his party,” Betz said, “Chairman Tool has adopted...
Colorado Springs lawmaker seeks dismissal of voting charge
COLORADO SPRINGS | An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment. Dan Kaplan, an attorney for Democratic...
Colorado voters are against legalizing magic mushrooms, according to poll
Colorado has a reputation as a drug-friendly place — both of legal and illegal varieties. Most voters don't support legalizing psychedelics, however, although there is a large segment of voters who haven't made up their minds.
Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Eliminate the Colorado state income tax?
Jared Polis won the race for Colorado governor back in 2018 with 53% of the vote, good for a 10 point margin over his Republican opponent. If the polls are accurate for the upcoming November election, he will again win with about a 10 point advantage. His opponent this year is Heidi Ganahl, a Republican who checks most of the boxes of her fellow party members. As far as I can tell, there is no mention of any of the far-right election fraud claims on her website and The Donald is nowhere in sight. Just a straightforward law and order, pro-life, job creation sort of candidate.
Colorado Republicans push back against Camp Hale ‘land grab’
As Colorado Democrats continue to push President Biden to designate Camp Hale as a new national monument, Republican Representatives are saying the move would hurt the state.
Democrats Bennet, Polis up by double digits over GOP challengers in Colorado, new poll shows
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lead their Republican challengers by double digits in the Democrats' bids for reelection a month before voting begins, a nonpartisan poll released Thursday shows. Bennet, who is seeking a third full term, is running 10 points ahead of GOP nominee Joe...
State budget writers fear consequences of Colorado voters approving affordable housing ballot measure
The state lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are raising red flags about how two measures on the November ballot — one that would reduce the income tax rate and another that would set aside about $300 million annually for affordable housing — could combine to hamstring the legislature’s future finances, namely by eating into education funding.
Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert
The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
Colorado to improve food stamp customer service with $500,000 federal grant
The Colorado Department of Human Services was awarded $517,961 on Thursday to improve efficiency in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, provides monthly benefits to help low-income households purchase food. With this grant, Colorado plans to build an interactive voice response system that SNAP customers can talk to via call or text to provide personalized information and answer general frequently asked questions.
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
Colorado receives $5.1 million federal investment to address wildfires
A federal department invested over $5.1 million in Colorado to help the state fight and prevent devastating wildfires. In Colorado, record-breaking wildfires have become more and more common in recent years. At the end of December, Colorado suffered its most destructive wildfire in state history, when the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County. Shortly before, the three largest wildfires in Colorado history all occurred in 2020.
Broomfield high schooler wins Colorado’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest
A Broomfield student won Colorado’s first high school contest to design the state’s digital “I Voted” sticker for the upcoming November election. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Friday that the winner of the contest is Matthew H., a senior at Holy Family High School. Matthew hopes to pursue graphic design in college after he graduates from high school next year.
Election 2022: Colorado Poll Results
FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College / The Hill poll of Colorado voters conducted September 18-19, 2022. Methodology below. 📄 Spreadsheet: Full Results/Crosstabs/Tables (xls) Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted September 18-19, 2022. The sample consisted of...
Here is what Colorado’s minimum wage will look like next year
COLORADO – Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 an hour starting next year, state officials said on Tuesday. Some say the pay hike represents yet another hurdle in the state’s post-COVID-19 business economy. The 8.68% increase – up from the current minimum wage of...
Colorado taxpayers should see $100+ additional TABOR refund this spring
The calculations are in, and turns out Colorado taxpayers should see at least $100 in an additional TABOR refund this spring, depending on their income.
