Why Student Loan Forgiveness Could Hurt Your Credit Score

After months of suspense, it's finally official: The Biden Administration will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Some 43 million Americans will be impacted by the plan, the Education Department estimates, including roughly 20 million borrowers who will see the entire balance of their loans disappear.
CNET

Can You Pay Utilities With a Credit Card?

Usually, your heating, electric, cable, internet and water bills prompt payment from your debit card or bank account. But if you're stretched thin one month, or are trying to earn as many points and rewards as possible out of your credit card, paying these bills with plastic might be the right move. Paying a utility bill with. a credit card can give you a few extra weeks to pay off your dues without interest accruing, or some extra points toward your next vacation.
The Penny Hoarder

Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards

Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Forbes Advisor

TD Bank Savings Account Rates

TD Bank offers two savings account options to help grow your money. Savers can choose TD Simple Savings, the basic option, or TD Signature Savings, which comes with more perks and the potential to earn higher interest. Rates on TD Bank savings accounts start at 0.01% APY, or annual percentage...
Cadrene Heslop

First State To Tax Debt Forgiven Students

The Biden administration has several programs set up to help student borrowers. One of the initiatives is a one-year payment pause. The other is up to $20,000 loan debt forgiveness. These benefits go to specific borrowers based on a set of requirements. This state and several others have plans to tax the recipients of this federal write-off.
The Independent

Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’

Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the “tax net” next year, according to a former Liberal Democrat pensions minister. Sir Steve Webb, who is now a partner at pensions specialists LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock), said frozen income tax thresholds, combined with pension increases next year, may potentially pull at least another half a million pensioners into the income tax net.
