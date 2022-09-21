Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yuma’s Mayor Nicholls Named President of League of Arizona Cities and Towns
Earlier this month, Yuma’s Mayor Nicholls was unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as President of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization committed to supporting local governments throughout the state. Nicholls has served on the League’s Executive Committee since 2014 and has held the role...
calexicochronicle.com
Lithium Valley Commission Draft Report: What’s in It, What’s Not
SALTON SEA — California’s blue-ribbon commission on lithium this week released a draft of its report after a lengthy delay that has pushed its Oct. 1 deadline further back into the end of the year. In its draft report, the Lithium Valley Commission makes 44 recommendations around eight...
holtvilletribune.com
SDSU-IV Brawley Campus Presented with $80M Check
BRAWLEY — As the longtime program development director at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Brawley campus, John Fahim said he always felt the site could be a major research and development center. His assessment was based on the Valley’s distinction as being home to diverse sources of renewable...
Ex-president of San Diego labor union in indicted for embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a San Diego-based union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of alleged embezzlement against the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Imperial County’s use of psychiatric holds appears to violate state law
Imperial County officials routinely keep people on psychiatric holds for longer than 72 hours, often in ill-equipped facilities and without a formal hearing that’s required by law, an inewsource investigation found. Data shows the county has continued to record dozens of such cases each year despite consultants warning officials...
azbigmedia.com
McCarthy breaks ground on Arizona Western College building in Yuma
McCarthy Building Companies recently broke ground on construction of the $17.5 million Student Experience Center at Arizona Western College (AWC). The center, which will serve more than 11,000 students, will include a two-story, 45,000-square-feet building set on 3.5 acres within the campus and will open in fall 2023. The center,...
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake
A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley College unveils new Nursing Department at ribbon cutting
EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley College celebrated the grand opening of its Nursing Building 2010 Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a gratitude tour of the laboratories and classrooms. Cristal Mora, associate professor and assistant nursing director, welcomed students, faculty members, nursing students, and guests who...
Puerto Rico natives living in Yuma react to impact of Hurricane Fiona
Two Puerto Rico natives who now live in Yuma continue to express concern for the people of their homeland. The post Puerto Rico natives living in Yuma react to impact of Hurricane Fiona appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Farmers Market, An Evening of Firsts
HOLTVILLE — Mostly comprised of either political or colorful crafts booths, a single vendor at last week’s farmers market stood out against the others for its foreboding décor: Witch Your Soul. The booth was simple, featuring only a small table with a black tablecloth covered in homemade...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
thedesertreview.com
Shoes touch hearts with Chews from the heArt
CALEXICO — More than a dozen youngsters worked diligently, scribbling their pencils to paper to make their best custom shoe-art design for needy children. This was the scene as the nonprofit organization, Chews from the heArt’s volunteer artists began creating their custom art work at the Calexico Community Center, September 15, at a workshop in collaboration with the Calexico Recreation Department. The volunteer artists – known as Chew’s “Color Crusaders” – are local students between grades 6 through 12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
holtvilletribune.com
Participants Sought for Dental Health Study
EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
