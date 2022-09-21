ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Yuma’s Mayor Nicholls Named President of League of Arizona Cities and Towns

Earlier this month, Yuma’s Mayor Nicholls was unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as President of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization committed to supporting local governments throughout the state. Nicholls has served on the League’s Executive Committee since 2014 and has held the role...
YUMA, AZ
SDSU-IV Brawley Campus Presented with $80M Check

BRAWLEY — As the longtime program development director at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Brawley campus, John Fahim said he always felt the site could be a major research and development center. His assessment was based on the Valley’s distinction as being home to diverse sources of renewable...
BRAWLEY, CA
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
McCarthy breaks ground on Arizona Western College building in Yuma

McCarthy Building Companies recently broke ground on construction of the $17.5 million Student Experience Center at Arizona Western College (AWC). The center, which will serve more than 11,000 students, will include a two-story, 45,000-square-feet building set on 3.5 acres within the campus and will open in fall 2023. The center,...
YUMA, AZ
Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake

A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Imperial Valley College unveils new Nursing Department at ribbon cutting

EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley College celebrated the grand opening of its Nursing Building 2010 Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a gratitude tour of the laboratories and classrooms. Cristal Mora, associate professor and assistant nursing director, welcomed students, faculty members, nursing students, and guests who...
Holtville Farmers Market, An Evening of Firsts

HOLTVILLE — Mostly comprised of either political or colorful crafts booths, a single vendor at last week’s farmers market stood out against the others for its foreboding décor: Witch Your Soul. The booth was simple, featuring only a small table with a black tablecloth covered in homemade...
HOLTVILLE, CA
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Shoes touch hearts with Chews from the heArt

CALEXICO — More than a dozen youngsters worked diligently, scribbling their pencils to paper to make their best custom shoe-art design for needy children. This was the scene as the nonprofit organization, Chews from the heArt’s volunteer artists began creating their custom art work at the Calexico Community Center, September 15, at a workshop in collaboration with the Calexico Recreation Department. The volunteer artists – known as Chew’s “Color Crusaders” – are local students between grades 6 through 12.
CALEXICO, CA
These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Participants Sought for Dental Health Study

EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
EL CENTRO, CA

