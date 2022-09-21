Read full article on original website
Related
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Who's Commanders Carson Wentz Blaming for Washington Allowing 9 Sacks to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.
Joe Mazzulla doesn't run from past issues with the law
BOSTON -- After suspending Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violating team policies, the Boston Celtics were left looking for a new head coach. Brad Stevens said last week that the most logical replacement for Udoka was Boston assistant Joe Mazzulla.Mazzulla takes over with no head coaching experience in the NBA. His only time as a head coach came in Division 2 when he spent two years at Fairmont State. But he's been in Boston since 2019, first under Stevens and then with Udoka for one year, and Boston players are confident that he has what it takes to...
Comments / 0