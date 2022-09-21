Read full article on original website
The Verge
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th
The rumors were true: Amazon’s holding a second Prime-exclusive sales event starting on Tuesday, October 11th at 3AM ET / 12AM PT and running through Wednesday, October 12th. We first heard about the possibility of another day of deals back in June, but now Amazon has made it official — the only difference is that it’s calling the event Prime Early Access Sale instead of Prime Day.
The Verge
Deepfakes were made for Disney.
You might have seen the news this weekend that the voice of James Earl Jones is being cloned using AI so his performance as Darth Vader in Star Wars can live on forever. Reading the story, it struck me how perfect deepfakes are for Disney — a company that profits from original characters, fans' nostalgia, and an uncanny ability to twist copyright law to its liking. And now, with deepfakes, Disney’s most iconic performances will live on forever, ensuring the magic never dies.
The Verge
Instagram starts testing a home feed without a shopping tab
Instagram is testing home feeds without a shopping tab, marking a shift in how the platform treats e-commerce. Some Instagram users (including some of us here at The Verge) have noted in recent days that the shopping tab, previously on the bottom navigation bar, has been replaced with a notifications tab. Shopping, meanwhile, has been moved to a second menu, buried among options like settings and saved posts.
The Verge
WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.
9to5Mac Daily: September 26, 2022 – Apple foregoes an October product event, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by ALOGIC: Order the new ALOGIC Clarity Monitor and...
The Verge
Starlink is growing.
The Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service, which covers all seven continents including Antarctica, has now made over 1 million user terminals. Musk has big plans for the service, which he hopes to expand to cruise ships, planes, and even school buses. Musk recently said he’ll sidestep sanctions to activate the...
Women Who Broke Into Tech Are Sharing Their Stories And I’m About To Change Careers
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
The Verge
I’m convinced the AirPods Max active noise cancellation has gotten worse
The active noise cancellation (ANC) in my one-week-old AirPods Max has gone soft. After updating to the latest firmware, version 4E71, I am convinced the ANC is no longer as strong or effective as it originally was out of the box. If you’re one of the folks who has experienced this frustrating issue (it’s been discussed on Reddit for months), I now understand the problem firsthand.
The Verge
The last-gen but still great Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is $170 off
You can have it in any color you want, as long as it’s green. Best Buy is currently offering the green, red, or cream colorways of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for its best price ever. The GPS and cellular-equipped configuration of the Series 7 is typically priced at $499 but is available for just $329. While Apple has everyone focused on the new Series 8, the Series 7 is still every bit the excellent Apple wearable we’ve come to expect. The Series 7 offers a larger screen than its predecessor, and it can charge faster than generations that came before it.
The Verge
NY AG tries to explain how Apple’s free Yankees stream is worse than cable TV
Yankees star Aaron Judge could break a home run record at Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, and you’ll be able to watch the game for free through Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball broadcast. But in tweets ahead of the game, New York Attorney General Letitia James confusingly called for the game to be brought over to New York’s local Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) cable network, and after slightly walking that back, called the steps to watch Apple’s broadcast “burdens.”
The Verge
The Apple Watch SE is a first-time buyer’s smartwatch
When I reviewed the original Apple Watch SE in 2020, I was certain it was the best option for most people. In fact, my SE review was titled, “Just get the Apple Watch SE.” Back then, the always-on display was relatively new, the bigger screen with thinner bezels hadn’t arrived yet, and advanced features like EKG and blood oxygen monitoring weren’t need-to-haves for most people. (They still aren’t.) But things have changed since then. I no longer believe the SE is the best option for most people. And it’s not that the SE has gotten worse. It’s more that the SE’s role in the Apple Watch lineup has changed.
The Verge
Apple begins manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India
Apple has started assembling the iPhone 14 in India, according to reports from TechCrunch and Bloomberg. This marks the first time Apple has shifted production from China to India this quickly after the launch of a new iPhone. As noted by TechCrunch, Apple’s using Foxconn’s facilities in Sriperumbudur, India, to...
The Verge
Oxenfree is now available as a Netflix game
Yet another beloved indie game is now available on Netflix. At its Tudum event today, Netflix announced that the supernatural thriller Oxenfree, which first launched in 2016, is now playable through its fledgling games service. The Netflix version of Oxenfree is available as a free download to Netflix subscribers on both iOS and Android, and features subtitle support for more than 30 languages.
The Verge
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE review: I expected more
Spending a grip on a gaming laptop isn’t difficult; a cursory search on gaming laptops will net you several options that cost more than $4,000. But finding a laptop that’s giving you the greatest return on your investment is more of a challenge. If you’re spending around $3,000 on a gaming laptop like the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, you want it to bury the competition, not just scrape by. Unfortunately, the Triton 500 SE is a bit disappointing and doesn’t flex its hardware enough to set it apart in a crowded market.
The Verge
Today, 39 years ago, the world didn’t end.
And it’s thanks to one man: Stanislav Petrov, a USSR military officer who, on September 26th, 1983, took the decision not to launch a retaliatory nuclear attack against the US. Petrov correctly guessed that satellite readings showing inbound nukes were faulty, and so likely saved the world from nuclear war. As journalist Tom Chivers put it on Twitter, “Happy Stanislav Petrov Day to those who celebrate!” Read more about Petrov’s life here.
The Verge
Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth
CD-quality music is still the benchmark for decent audio; it’s not quite hi-res, but it’s noticeably better than the lossy, compressed music found on Spotify and your old MP3 library. But actually listening to uncompressed CD-quality music on a phone can still be tricky if convenience is also important. The source material needs to be high enough quality in the first place, and once it reaches your phone you need a way to get it to your headphones without that extra audio quality being compressed away. Easy enough in an era of wired headphones, but a little more difficult with wireless earbuds.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
The Verge
AMD’s Ryzen 7900X arrives to take on Intel’s 12900K
Intel took the desktop CPU performance crown last year with its Core i9-12900K processor. And now, nearly a year later, AMD is ready to trade blows again with its next-generation Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs. Fabbed on TSMC’s 5nm process node, AMD has promised big gains for its latest Ryzen 7000 chips over its previous Zen 3 (Ryzen 5000 series) desktop generation.
The Verge
Apple Pay Later is reportedly facing ‘technical and engineering’ issues
Apple Pay Later is facing some “significant” setbacks that could delay its launch until next year, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The feature is Apple’s version of a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service, letting you make a payment through Apple Pay and then pay it back in four installments without interest.
The Verge
Ancestry will tell users which side of the family their matches come from
Customers of the consumer genetics and genealogy company Ancestry will soon be able to see which side of the family any DNA matches found through the service come from. The new feature, launching this week, builds on the SideView technology the company announced in April. “We’re really excited to see...
