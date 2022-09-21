Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Browns quick hits: Focus on 'fundamentals' to fix issues with special teams
BEREA − The Browns' special teams have come under the microscope over the last nine days or so after miscues led directly to one loss, and nearly caused them to lose another one. The Week 2 loss to the New York Jets saw special-teams breakdowns in allowing a fake punt which led to...
Minus owner Sarver, Suns return for another run at NBA title
PHOENIX (AP) — All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, along with freshly paid Deandre Ayton and coach Monty Williams, are back together for another run at an elusive NBA title. One man who apparently won’t be along on the journey — team owner Robert Sarver. The Suns met in downtown Phoenix on Monday for media day, less than a week after the embattled Sarver announced his intention to sell the team. Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million on Sept. 13 by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. Sarver’s intention to sell seemed to diffuse tensions on what could have been a very awkward day — and season — for the Suns.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0