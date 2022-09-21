Becky G reveals the backstage rituals she does before going on stage, including ‘El Tucanazo’

There is no doubt Becky G is a great performer , and with many years of experience on stage, the fan-favorite singer is now revealing some of the things she never fails to do before performing for her fans.

The 25-year-old star was interviewed in the popular show ‘El Hormiguero,’ singing her latest song ‘Amantes’ and sharing some fun facts about her backstage rituals.

“I have a lot of things I love to do before going onstage,” she said. “It’s a little funny, but I love to clean when I am a little stressed. I don’t know why, It was something my grandmothers showed to my mom and now is my turn.”

But this is not all Becky G likes to do to shake off her nerves, as she also confessed that she drinks some tequila with her team and her dancers.

The singer showed “El tucanazo,” which is the dance she does with her team before going on stage, showing that she has a lot of fun before, during and after her show.

“I feel like, when you go on stage and you are facing an audience, you never know what you are going to receive,” Becky explained. “But the most important thing is to give your all. Going on stage a little warmed up is much better,” she said, adding that she drinks “two or three shots of tequila.”