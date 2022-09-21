Read full article on original website
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Ana De Armas Shuts Down The Red Carpet In A Prairecore Sweater And Tiny Black Mini Skirt
Ana de Armas just made a stunning appearance at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event for her newest film, Blonde, and the actress is the latest to nail the ‘prairiecore’ trend! The Knives Out star, 34, donned a chic, knit cerulean sweater with white lace detailing, cute buttons and a black tied bow at the neckline. With this piece, the No Time To Die alum added a black mini skirt, and rolled up her sweater’s sleeves as she posed on the red carpet.
Dua Lipa Just Showed Off Her Ridiculously Toned Legs In A Skimpy, Glittering Mini Skirt On Instagram
Dua Lipa continued to show off her insanely enviable body and equally impressive style prowess in a ten-image carousel that she shared to her Instagram account on September 13th, ahead of the first of her two highly-anticipated Future Nostalgia concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina. And the teeny tiny glitter skirt that she wore in the first picture (and again in a few others within the same carousel) commanded most of the attention, not only because of how blinding the sequins were, but because of how it showed off Dua’s endlessly long and toned legs!
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves
Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Kaley Cuoco Brought Barbiecore to the Emmys in a Pink Tutu and Sneakers
Kaley Cuoco tried out the Barbiecore trend on the Emmys red carpet, and she wasn't afraid to mix fashion packs for the special occasion. On Sept. 12, the "Flight Attendant" star arrived in a pink tulle high-low dress. The bodice of the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned in tulle roses and carnations in various shades of pink that trickled onto her skirt and back down the dress's voluminous train. With her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at her side, Cuoco happily posed like a Barbie fresh out of the limited-edition award-show box.
Jennifer Lopez Buckles into Sleek Stilettos and Interviews with ‘JLO’ for Coach
Jennifer Lopez took a sharp step forward in Coach’s Fall 2022 campaign. Posing for the lens of Tyler Mitchell, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer wore a black leather coat and matching button-up skirt in the campaign, paired with a graphic black T-shirt. Her edgy look — tapping into creative director Stuart Vevers‘ Americana influences and the brand’s longtime focus on leather — was complete with the label’s newest handbag, Bandit, a sharp rectangular leather crossbody, which featured a vibrant red hue and “C”-shaped gold clasp. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach (@coach) Finishing the newly-married star’s...
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Sharp Finish On Dramatic Trench Coat & Pleated Skirt With Heeled Loafers for Variety’s Summit
Tracee Ellis Ross took a sophisticated approach to dressing with sharp shoes for Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles, on Thursday. Presented by City National Bank, the annual event looks for ways to use the latest technologies that hook audiences and keep them coming back to their chosen platform for more. Ross looked uber-chic while arriving at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a black ankle-length trench coat. The coat featured wide lapels and loose-fitting sleeves. She paired the staple outerwear with a white T-shirt and long satin pleated skirt. The “Black-ish” star parted her hair...
Amber Davies flashes her abs in a black cut-out dress as she attends the Stage Debut Awards in London with Ben Joyce
Amber Davies looked sensational as she arrived at the Stage Debut Awards in London on Sunday. The former Love Island winner, 25, who recently landed a role in Back To The Future - The Musical, flashed her abs in a black cut-out dress with a daring thigh-high split. She boosted...
Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
Next Level! Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Get Handsy During NYC Night Out As Rumored Romance Grows Stronger
One step closer! Leonardo DiCaprio’s steamy romance with Gigi Hadid appears to be growing even stronger. Hollywood’s hot new couple was spotted on camera for the very first time as they enjoyed an exciting night out at a New York City club on Monday, September 12. Article continues...
Bella Hadid Transitions Into Fall in A Tan Suede Skirt & Patent Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman
The ever fashionable Bella Hadid was spotted alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today in warm fall tones. Dressed for the season, Hadid zipped up a mock neck Nike burgundy windbreaker striped with white, featuring exaggerated balloon-like sleeves. On bottom, the former “Victoria’s Secret” model sported a high-waisted tan suede pleated maxi skirt that blew in the wind along with her tousled brown hair. Accessorizing minimally, Hadid wore dainty dangling gold heart earrings and got shady with small black sunglasses.
Ready for fall! Supermodel Elsa Hosk embraces New York's cooler weather in chic all-black ensemble as she steps out for Vince Camuto event alongside fashion star pal Jasmine Tookes
Supermodel Elsa Hosk proved herself to be a true trendsetter on Thursday night when she embraced the first day of fall with a fashion-forward all-black ensemble. The 33-year-old Swedish style star jetted back to New York City from Paris Fashion Week and wasted no time in embracing the Big Apple's cooling temperatures as she stepped out at an event alongside her fellow model Jasmine Tookes, 31.
Cameron Diaz Rocks Black T-Shirt & Leggings During Rare Outing With Husband Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz, 50, and her husband, Benji Madden, 43, took to the streets of New York City for a rare outing on Sept. 20. The mom-of-one opted for complete comfort while running errands with her man in an all-black outfit. She wore black leggings paired with a t-shirt with oversized sleeves, and a denim jacket wrapped around her waist. The Charlie’s Angels star tied up her blonde tresses in a casual bun and accessorized with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and bright-orange sneakers. For a pop of color, Cameron matched her orange kicks to her orange nails and phone case! In addition, she looked stunning wearing little-to-no makeup for the daytime adventure.
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Margot Robbie Goes Chicly Retro in ’50s-Style Polka Dot Dress & White Pumps For ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Margot Robbie had a vintage moment while on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Sept. 19. The actress made an homage to the golden age in a dress from Alessandra Rich’s Autumn Winter 2022 “Wild at Heart” collection. Robbie wore a blue polka dot midi dress with a plunging neckline. The puff sleeve ensemble featured gold buttons going down the center of her torso and a white ruffled collar and pocket lining.
Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps
Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
