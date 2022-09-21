Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Letter | Loudenbeck pushing for GOP control of elections
Dear Editor: Douglas La Follette, the current Wisconsin secretary of state, is seeking your vote to continue serving people in the office he has held for four decades. It is his hope that your vote would allow the office of secretary of state to be returned to its prominence and duties that were stripped from it.
captimes.com
Tim Michels shifts stance on exceptions to Wisconsin abortion ban
Wisconsin construction magnate Tim Michels has softened his stance on abortion policy — something the Republican gubernatorial candidate said earlier this month he wouldn’t do. On Friday, Michels, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, told conservative talk radio host Dan O’Donnell he would sign an abortion ban...
Comments / 1