Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
OKC Thunder Seen Checking Out NBL Talent Rayan Rupert
Has Oklahoma City uncovered the next hidden gem out of Australia’s NBL?
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
For The Win: OKC Thunder ranked No. 1 in entire league for most future first-round draft picks in 2020s
For The Win’s Bryan Kalbrosky decided to rank all 30 NBA teams in terms of how many draft picks they own for the remainder of the 2020s. As Kalbrosky mentioned in the article, draft picks are the easiest way for teams to acquire a star player that’ll stay in the long-term due to their rookie contract and first extension.
Thunder GM Sam Presti comments on new potential arena and concerns of it being publicly funded
The talk of the summer for the Oklahoma City Thunder centered around a potential new arena down the road. During his State of the City address, OKC Mayor David Holt brought up a new arena being necessary in order to secure the long-term future of the franchise. This was the...
Biggest takeaways from Thunder GM Sam Presti preseason media availability
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti spoke with the media on Thursday to for his annual preseason media availability. This marks the unofficial beginning of the 2022-23 regular season as the Thunder kick off training camp next week. The Thunder opens their season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves in less than a month on Oct. 19.
Report: Suns' Jae Crowder interested in return to Miami Heat
Veteran forward Jae Crowder would welcome a return to the Heat, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. However, even though the Suns are said to be exploring Crowder’s trade market, a deal that sends him from Phoenix to Miami will be tricky to work out. As Jackson...
Oklahoma City Thunder Announce Coaching Changes
OKC announced several additions and changes to its coaching staff on Friday.
