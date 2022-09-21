ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Biggest takeaways from Thunder GM Sam Presti preseason media availability

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti spoke with the media on Thursday to for his annual preseason media availability. This marks the unofficial beginning of the 2022-23 regular season as the Thunder kick off training camp next week. The Thunder opens their season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves in less than a month on Oct. 19.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
