John Cena joins the cast of Kevin Hart's Die Hart 2

By Lauren Milici
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Btjbf_0i4knCmT00

John Cena is set to join season 2 of Kevin Hart's Die Hart, alongside Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell.

Die Hart, a Roku original, stars Kevin Hart as a fictionalized version of himself who is fed up with being a comedian and wants to be a leading man action star. Season 2 finds Hart as the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past. Per Variety , "To survive, Hart must enlist the help of his favorite co-star, Jordan King (Nathalie Emmanuel), his overeager assistant Andre (Schwartz), Andre’s mom Cynthia (Pell), and legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206 (Cena)." Weird: The Al Yankovic Story helmer Eric Appel returns to direct with Tripper Clancy returning as head writer.

The series first premiered on ill-fated streaming app Quibi – designed to deliver 7-10 minute long short form episodes – but was among one of several well-received Quibi shows that were later picked up by The Roku Channel after the app's decision to shutter.

Cena, a leading man action hero star himself, is currently filming Fast X, the final installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise, and Coyote vs. Acme, a live-action Looney Tunes comedy from Warner Bros. The wrestler-turned-actor is also set to reprise his role as anti-hero Peacemaker in season 2 of the HBO Max series.

Die Hart season one is now streaming free with ads on The Roku Channel. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.

