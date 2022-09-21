Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins
For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
myburbank.com
Burroughs Girls’ Tennis Gets Best of Pasadena
Nearing the halfway point in Pacific League action and a meeting with its cross-town rival looming, the Burroughs High girls’ tennis team continues to try to piece things together. The Bears find themselves jostling with a couple of league opponents in their quest to grab a top-four spot in...
Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA
Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
theeastsiderla.com
Newly restored Griffith Park Clubhouse offers a slice of country club life for golfers and non-golfers alike
Griffith Park’s Wilson & Harding courses are long beloved by golfers seeking a private club-worthy atmosphere at municipal prices. What non-golfers might not realize is that they, too, are welcome to enjoy this classic L.A. experience, with its sweeping mountainside vistas and the stately Griffith Park Clubhouse.
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
myburbank.com
Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: Brian J. Smith
Brian J. Smith is a father of two Burbank Unified School District students who has lived in Burbank for over 15 years. When he is not participating in school functions, Smith enjoys going to the movies with family and caring for his two cats, which has earned him the title of “World’s Best Cat Dad.” The John Burroughs High School fundraising VP and BUSD Board of Education hopeful discusses what brought his family to Burbank and his favorite parts of the city in his myBurbank candidate profile.
myburbank.com
Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: Abby Pontzer Kamkar
Burbank School Board candidate and resident of three years Abby Pontzer Kamkar opens up about her passion for education in her myBurbank candidate profile. Pontzer Kamkar was previously a high school instructor and has dedicated nearly a decade to “working with school districts and education non-profits.” In addition, Pontzer Kamkar is a mother to two young children and enjoys Burbank parks, small businesses, schools and the local summery weather.
laloyolan.com
Campus safety questions arise as LMU attracts unexpected visitors
The Den is a student-run coffee shop at LMU. It’s considered a safe space, where upon entering, you can hear pencils clicking, students chatting and music playing over the speakers. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, this was not the case. Olivia Pomranka, a senior psychology major, was working at the...
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
spectrumnews1.com
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
Mr. Bones Is Back With His 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch, And Tickets Are Now On Sale!
It’s that time of year once again for leaves to fall, Halloween costumes to be procrastinated, and pumpkin patches to bring us the best autumn vibes! From October 7th to the 30th, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will celebrate Halloween and the changing seasons by bringing the farmstead to Culver City at 10100 Jefferson Blvd. This will be Mr. Bones’ 35th year spreading harvest cheer, so grab your tickets and get in on the tradition! Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has an incredible history spanning 35 years. Inspired by Becky and David Campbell’s farm in Silverton, Oregon, the pair realized how few opportunities the children of Los Angeles had to experience farm life in the city. Moving across Southern California as it grew, Mr. Bones quickly became a must-see attraction for families, friends, and all those who love this cozy time of year. The pumpkin patch is now located in Culver City, where it draws guests from all over!
PnB Rock’s Death May Not Have Been Random, Police Investigate His Beefs and Lyrics – Report
Police are continuing to look into all avenues as the investigation progresses into the murder of PnB Rock last week in Los Angeles. Now, authorities are reportedly exploring if the incident may not have been a random act. It's been over a week since PnB Rock was shot and killed...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Sfvbj.com
Lancaster Shopping Center Sells for $45 Million
Valley Central, a 375,541-square-foot community shopping center in Lancaster, has sold for $45.3 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the undisclosed seller. Located at 44400 Valley Central Way, the property spans over 35 acres and includes 17 different entry drives.
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
chscourier.com
Regal Edwards Calabasas shuts down
On Sept. 15, the Regal Edwards Grand Palace theater at The Commons in Calabasas effectively closed its doors. Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom, filed for bankruptcy in Texas on Sept. 7 as a result of pandemic closures in 2020 and the increased usage of at-home streaming services. Cineworld originally purchased Regal for $3.6 billion during December of 2017.
L.A. Weekly
Kayin Hall Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Sawtelle Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
18-Year-Old Rider Kayin Hall Dead after Crash on 405 Freeway On-Ramp. The incident happened on September 19th, in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year-old Kayin Hall of Arcadia. No other information was provided in...
Santa Clarita Radio
14-Year-Old Arrested After Fighting Deputy At Golden Valley High School
A 14-year-old student was arrested and released on citation after he allegedly fought with a deputy at Golden Valley High School Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a student was reportedly involved in a fight with a deputy at Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
