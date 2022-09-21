ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Medford police certify Oregon's first fentanyl-detection dogs

MEDFORD — Amid a national rise in fentanyl overdoses, two dogs with the Medford Police Department have become the first police K-9s in the state certified to sniff out this deadly drug. K-9 Nacho and K-9 Max completed training and certification last month in partnership with the California Narcotic...
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

Sutherlin PD arrest two suspects in theft/burglary investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Sutherlin Police arrested two individuals Wednesday, September 21st for burglary and theft after a call of suspicious activity. At around 5:40 a.m. police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and a suspicious subject in the area of 1200 E Central Avenue. The suspect was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

MISSING: Grants Pass police searching for endangered 13-year-old

Grants Pass, ORE. — The Grants Pass Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10:30 last night, when he snuck out of his residence. Malykai is about 5'9" and 140 lbs...
GRANTS PASS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Josephine County, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Jackson County, OR
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KCBY

End of an Era: Mail Tribune ending print publication Sept. 30

Medford, Ore. — It's the end of an era for the Mail Tribune in Medford. The newspaper is shutting down its print facility and moving to an online-only format. With the cost of printing and distribution at the center of the decision, the last paper will go to print at the end of the month on September 30.
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

Rare white hawk found near Rum Creek fire

MERLIN — Fires can often displace and even injure wildlife miles from the blaze's actual footprint, as demonstrated by a truly remarkable encounter between the Rum Creek fire's firefighting commander and a rare, white-feathered Red Tailed hawk. The hawk was rescued after showing signs of distress and taken to...
MERLIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy