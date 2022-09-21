Read full article on original website
KCBY
Medford police certify Oregon's first fentanyl-detection dogs
MEDFORD — Amid a national rise in fentanyl overdoses, two dogs with the Medford Police Department have become the first police K-9s in the state certified to sniff out this deadly drug. K-9 Nacho and K-9 Max completed training and certification last month in partnership with the California Narcotic...
KCBY
Sutherlin PD arrest two suspects in theft/burglary investigation
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Sutherlin Police arrested two individuals Wednesday, September 21st for burglary and theft after a call of suspicious activity. At around 5:40 a.m. police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and a suspicious subject in the area of 1200 E Central Avenue. The suspect was...
KCBY
MISSING: Grants Pass police searching for endangered 13-year-old
Grants Pass, ORE. — The Grants Pass Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10:30 last night, when he snuck out of his residence. Malykai is about 5'9" and 140 lbs...
KCBY
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
KCBY
Cow Creek Tribe plans controlled burns on Tribal Lands north of Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tribal land located just north of Myrtle Creek next week. The burn will occur on Monday and Tuesday, September 26th to the 27th in two different areas located between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5 (I-5).
KCBY
End of an Era: Mail Tribune ending print publication Sept. 30
Medford, Ore. — It's the end of an era for the Mail Tribune in Medford. The newspaper is shutting down its print facility and moving to an online-only format. With the cost of printing and distribution at the center of the decision, the last paper will go to print at the end of the month on September 30.
KCBY
Rare white hawk found near Rum Creek fire
MERLIN — Fires can often displace and even injure wildlife miles from the blaze's actual footprint, as demonstrated by a truly remarkable encounter between the Rum Creek fire's firefighting commander and a rare, white-feathered Red Tailed hawk. The hawk was rescued after showing signs of distress and taken to...
