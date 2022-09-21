Read full article on original website
Fairfax County police identify body of teen who went missing in 1975
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a young woman near a drainage ditch in McLean. Fairfax County cold case detectives have now identified those remains as that of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi.”. Detectives tracked down a possible relative...
‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
Arlington GOP rank-and-file of mixed mind on endorsing County Board candidate
Their party has no candidates for County Board and School Board, and the rank-and-file of the Arlington County Republican Committee is split on whether the GOP should endorse any of the contenders on the ballot. A recent online survey conducted of Republican Committee members by the committee found that a...
Kerr: 7th District race is a new ballgame
How did over 200,000 residents of Prince William County, and several hundred thousand more in Stafford County and points farther south and west, end up in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District?. It’s also fair to ask, “How many of these voters even know that they’re in a new district?” And,...
Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves
Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
Arlington board member still iffy on how much is too much Missing Middle housing
County Board member Matt de Ferranti says he is opposed to including eightplexes as part of plans to eliminate single-family zoning across much of the county, and is still up in the air on whether six-plexes should be included. But will that translate into de Ferranti’s voting against the final...
Teacher shortage hamstrings special ed in Prince William County
Corie Mboh’s son was referred to the Prince William County Schools Special Education program when he entered kindergarten. He was having difficulty regulating his emotions and behavior, so teachers at his school agreed he’d be best off with an individualized education program, or IEP as it’s commonly referred to, and a new school: PACE East, which has since been rolled into Independence Nontraditional School.
Fairfax police on hunt for suspects in jewelry-store smash-and-grab robberies
Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who have conducted a series of smash-and-grab robberies at local shopping malls. On Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center, destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry. On...
Fairfax urban search and rescue team deployed to Florida ahead of Ian
Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Florida ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In partnership with FEMA, a 45-person task force from Fairfax will head to Florida along with two other FEMA teams. Ian is forecast to approach...
InFive: Special ed hamstringed, GMU birthday and a breezy day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. While parents praise educators, the Prince William County school division is facing challenges hiring special education teachers. 4. GMU birthday. Local leaders and alumni recently reflected on George Mason University's vast growth as the school celebrates its 50th year. 3....
George Mason University celebrates half a century
When Sean Connaughton attended law school at George Mason University in the early 1990s, the Arlington campus was in a converted department store complete with escalators. When Debbie Jones attended GMU in the mid-1970s, her art classes were in the old Fairfax High School building. “I went to Madison High School in Vienna, and I moved to Fairfax High School to go to George Mason University,” she recalls.
Airports Authority officials laud beagle brigade at Dulles
They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
This week's high school football schedule (Prince William County)
Brentsville (4-1) at Warren County (2-3), 7 p.m. Gainesville (2-3) at Patriot (4-0), 7 p.m. Osbourn Park (0-4) at John Champe (3-1), 7 p.m. Freedom-South Riding (3-1) at Battlefield (4-0), 7 p.m. Gar-Field (!-3) at Colgan (2-2), 7 p.m. Forest Park (2-3) at Freedom-Woodbridge (5-0), 7 p.m. Hylton (0-4) at...
Potomac School 3-0; Madison wins
Behind a balanced running and passing attack on offense, a touchdown scored on special teams and a defense that yielded little, the Potomac School Panthers continued their strong start to the high-school football season on Sept. 24. The host Panthers built a 16-0 lead en route to defeating the visiting...
Sept. 23 high school football roundup: Battlefield, Patriot and Brentsville win big
BATTLEFIELD 35, OSBOURN 0: Braden Boggs threw four touchdown passes Friday in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Damier Minkah caught two of them for 126 yards on 44 and 82 yards in the third quarter. Brandon Binkowski added an 8-yard one (four receptions for 22 yards) and Brodie Carroll the other on a 19-yard score.
Madison baseball player wins World Cup MVP
The World Baseball Confederation competition went even better than Bryce Eldridge imagined. Most important, the standout pitcher/first baseman/designated hitter was a key member of the 18-under National Team USA squad that won the World Cup tournament and earned a gold medal with an 8-1 record, defeating Chinese Taipei, 5-1, in the title game.
