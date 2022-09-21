ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantico, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Kerr: 7th District race is a new ballgame

How did over 200,000 residents of Prince William County, and several hundred thousand more in Stafford County and points farther south and west, end up in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District?. It’s also fair to ask, “How many of these voters even know that they’re in a new district?” And,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quantico, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Quantico, VA
Government
Inside Nova

Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves

Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
Inside Nova

Teacher shortage hamstrings special ed in Prince William County

Corie Mboh’s son was referred to the Prince William County Schools Special Education program when he entered kindergarten. He was having difficulty regulating his emotions and behavior, so teachers at his school agreed he’d be best off with an individualized education program, or IEP as it’s commonly referred to, and a new school: PACE East, which has since been rolled into Independence Nontraditional School.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Inside Nova

Fairfax urban search and rescue team deployed to Florida ahead of Ian

Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Florida ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In partnership with FEMA, a 45-person task force from Fairfax will head to Florida along with two other FEMA teams. Ian is forecast to approach...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Special ed hamstringed, GMU birthday and a breezy day ahead

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. While parents praise educators, the Prince William County school division is facing challenges hiring special education teachers. 4. GMU birthday. Local leaders and alumni recently reflected on George Mason University's vast growth as the school celebrates its 50th year. 3....
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

George Mason University celebrates half a century

When Sean Connaughton attended law school at George Mason University in the early 1990s, the Arlington campus was in a converted department store complete with escalators. When Debbie Jones attended GMU in the mid-1970s, her art classes were in the old Fairfax High School building. “I went to Madison High School in Vienna, and I moved to Fairfax High School to go to George Mason University,” she recalls.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Airports Authority officials laud beagle brigade at Dulles

They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
DULLES, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Barbershops
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

Potomac School 3-0; Madison wins

Behind a balanced running and passing attack on offense, a touchdown scored on special teams and a defense that yielded little, the Potomac School Panthers continued their strong start to the high-school football season on Sept. 24. The host Panthers built a 16-0 lead en route to defeating the visiting...
POTOMAC, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Inside Nova

Madison baseball player wins World Cup MVP

The World Baseball Confederation competition went even better than Bryce Eldridge imagined. Most important, the standout pitcher/first baseman/designated hitter was a key member of the 18-under National Team USA squad that won the World Cup tournament and earned a gold medal with an 8-1 record, defeating Chinese Taipei, 5-1, in the title game.
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy