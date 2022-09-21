Read full article on original website
Related
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
King Charles & Queen Consort Camilla's Marital Tensions 'Sky-Rocketed' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Bombshell' Interview
Has someone ordered couple's therapy for the King and Queen?. The royal heirs may need their relationship repaired after a source revealed King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had been facing a great deal of marital woes prior to taking over the British throne. Article continues below advertisement. "It's...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids 'Against' Their Mother With 'Suppressive Person' Order
Mike Rinder, who served as a senior executive within the Church of Scientology for more than 20 years, went into detail about Tom Cruise's strong ties with the religion and how it impacted the actor's marriage to Nicole Kidman and her relationship with their kids. RadarOnline.com can confirm Rinder wrote...
Comments / 0