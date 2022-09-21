ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Anne Heche’s Son Asks to Helm Her Estate After Actress Died Without a Will

Anne Heche died without a will, and the value of her personal estate remains a mystery, a new court filing from her adult son Homer Heche Laffoon reveals. Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, filed a petition in Los Angeles County probate court Wednesday asking to be named administrator of his mom’s affairs. The appointment would give him the authority to collect, inventory, appraise and manage his mom’s assets after her untimely death in the aftermath of a fiery car crash last month. Homer’s filing, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, said the value of his mom’s estate remains “unknown.” He confirmed Heche’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Files To Be Named Legal Guardian Of Brother, 13, After Mom’s Death

Anne Heche‘s older son, Homer Laffoon, 20, has filed to be named legal guardian of his younger brother, 13-year-old Atlas Tupper. The petition was submitted to a Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 31, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The filing comes about two weeks after Anne’s tragic death. Homer also requested to be the administrator of his late mother’s estate, as she died without a will.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Anne Heche Family Facing Estate Legal Battle as New Memoir Gets Release Date

In the wake of Anne Heche's death, her family is facing a legal battle over her estate, which comes as the late actress' new memoir is set to be released, per Deadline. Anne's oldest son Homer, 20, wants the courts to make him the controller of his mother's estate as she died without a will. He also wants him and his younger brother Atlas, 13, to be named their mother's sole heirs, according to TMZ. However, Atlas' father — actor James Tupper, Heche's former Men in Trees co-star — has stated in legal documents that the actress wanted him to be the one to handle her estate, and he claims to have emails from 2011 that confirm this.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Heche
RadarOnline

Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing

Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Celebrity#Ask General Counsel
ABC News

Battle escalates over late actress Anne Heche's estate

The late actress Anne Heche left behind two children and an unknown amount of wealth after she died in a fiery car crash in early August. Now, her 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and her ex-boyfriend, actor James Tupper, who's also the father of her other son, 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper, are going head-to-head over who has control over her estate.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy