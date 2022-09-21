Read full article on original website
Volunteers needed for ‘Visit Habersham’ photo shoot
The Habersham Chamber is seeking Chamber member businesses and volunteer extras for a community-wide photo/video shoot scheduled from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Sept. 30. The photos/videos will be taken by h2O Creative Group, as part of the “My Mountain Moment/Visit Habersham” tourism video, and will include people downtown, lifestyle shots and drone photography.
A little fall of rain can hardly hurt
Mother Nature always reminds us to be careful what we wish for. Two weeks ago, my wish was for one day without rain. This week, as I tote a watering can around after sunset, I can only dream about a gentle, steady evening drizzle. And Tuesday it was simply too hot for a Habersham County day in mid-September.
