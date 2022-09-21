Read full article on original website
Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified
The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
Does Wynn Resorts Stock Come With A 'Zero Premium Call Option' On Macau?
Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN shares were on the move Monday after Macau officials signaled COVID-19 travel restrictions could be lifted. Despite Monday's surge, one investor saw significantly more upside in the beaten-down casino operator. What To Know: For the first time in nearly three years, mainland travelers and permit group...
A Corporate Greenwashing Bonanza Just Descended on New York City
September's climate conference in New York was an opportunity for polluting companies to polish their environmental image
Comments / 0