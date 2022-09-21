Read full article on original website
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
WPMI
Social media threat leads to heightened law enforcement presence at Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — After a social media threat was posted over the weekend, 10-20 Prichard Police and Mobile Co. Sheriff's vehicles were at at Blount High School Monday morning. Some parents were observed picking up their children. The message threatened a shooting at 9 Monday morning -which did...
WPMI
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
WEAR
Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
wbrc.com
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
WPMI
Jo Bonner inaugurated as USA President, talks plans to improve enrollment, diversity
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jo Bonner was formally introduced on Friday as the 4th President of the University of South Alabama. The former US representative took office in January, but was officially sworn in on a stage inside the Mitchell Center. It was an inauguration full of familiar faces,...
WPMI
Annual MPD vs. MFRD basketball game at Davidson High School, first time since 2019
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In an effort to engage kids with first responders, Fonde Elementary hosted it's first annual basketball game at Davidson High School since 2019, with a match-up between the Mobile Police Department and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. "Any time we kind of play in a friendly...
WALA-TV FOX10
One man killed in Saturday night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released a statement regarding their investigation of a murder that happened Saturday night. “On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 8:01 p.m., officers responded to 5880 Highway 90, M & M Food Mart, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound; the victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injury.
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
WEAR
Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
Man shot, bullets hit apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night in a shooting that also left bullet holes in two apartments, according to Mobile Police. Police said both apartments were occupied. Mobile Police said they responded to the Azalea Pointe Apartments at about 10:24 Thursday night in reference […]
D’Iberville police looking for murder suspects of Mobile native
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — The D’Iberville Police Department is working together with the Mobile Police Department and Prichard City Police Department to locate two murder suspects for killing a Mobile native at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles believes two men were involved in the killing of Nicholaus Craig, 36. Craig, originally from […]
Woman found stabbed, Pensacola man charged with second-degree murder: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in regard to a domestic violence-related homicide that happened Friday, according to officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adolph Gable, 39, was charged with second-degree murder. Upon arrival to the 700-block of Truman Avenue, deputies said an adult female victim with stab wounds was […]
Birmingham man killed in crash identified, Foley man facing charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, of Birmingham was “fatally injured,” Sunday, Sept. 18 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley. Prim is facing homicide charges […]
Alabama woman steals $200K from employer, sentenced to 2 years in prison
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced to two years in prison for “stealing money from her employer,” defrauding the business of more than $200K in money and personal items, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Angela Clifton, 43, plead guilty to three counts of […]
9 arrested in undercover drug operation, Mobile Police still looking for 7
Through the operation, police confiscated 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of meth, 40 hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of codeine syrup, $1,866, and five guns.
Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
WPMI
Baldwin County monitoring the potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ian will be churning up gulf waters and potentially creating dangerous rip currents at our area beaches. Beachgoers are enjoying the nice weather on the gulf coast but in the next few days, water rescue crews are asking folks to be on alert when going in the water.
