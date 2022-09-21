ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WEAR

Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wbrc.com

Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Huber
WALA-TV FOX10

One man killed in Saturday night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released a statement regarding their investigation of a murder that happened Saturday night. “On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 8:01 p.m., officers responded to 5880 Highway 90, M & M Food Mart, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound; the victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injury.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jrotc#Rotc#Army#Theodore High School
WKRG News 5

Man shot, bullets hit apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night in a shooting that also left bullet holes in two apartments, according to Mobile Police. Police said both apartments were occupied. Mobile Police said they responded to the Azalea Pointe Apartments at about 10:24 Thursday night in reference […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

D’Iberville police looking for murder suspects of Mobile native

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — The D’Iberville Police Department is working together with the Mobile Police Department and Prichard City Police Department to locate two murder suspects for killing a Mobile native at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles believes two men were involved in the killing of Nicholaus Craig, 36. Craig, originally from […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Birmingham man killed in crash identified, Foley man facing charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, of Birmingham was “fatally injured,” Sunday, Sept. 18 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley. Prim is facing homicide charges […]
FOLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy