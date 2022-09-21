Read full article on original website
Kenneth G. Wilson
Kenneth G. Wilson, 73, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 13, 2022. He was born July 14, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Willis A. and Virginia C. (Miller) Wilson. Ken served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He started his working career in Texas, installing electric in new home builds. He went on to work in the Gulf on a supply boat where he obtained his First Mate and Captain’s licenses. Upon moving back to northwest Ohio, Ken worked as a machine operator at Teneco until his retirement.
Walter Kenneth Hall
Walter Kenneth Hall age 71 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his residence. Walter was born in the Philippines on August 6, 1951, to Paul and Elaine (Jose) Hall. He was very easy going and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his four-legged friend “MoMo”. Walter was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons.
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1938 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. She married Eugene O. Schetter in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1988. Gerry worked as...
Lynette Louise Keiser
Lynette Louise Keiser, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerald and Margaret (Hobart) Haar. She married James Keiser on August 15, 1967 and he survives in Bowling Green. Along with her husband of...
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn, 80, of Findlay, Ohio died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born February 23, 1942, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Earl A. and Leona R. (Massey) Miller. She married Robert D. Karn, December 19, 1973, and he...
Terry Bland
Terry Bland, 68, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Toledo Hospital. Terry was born on August 2, 1954 in Bowling Green to Lois Bland. Terry is survived by his brother Randy Himburg of Bowling Green and a nephew David Himburg. Terry was a musician by heart...
Dolores M. Eckel
May 4, 1932 - Sep 20, 2022. Dolores M. Eckel, 90, of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. She was born Mary 4, 1932 in Toledo, OH the daughter of Russell and Bernice (Byers) Fuller. On May 5, 1949 she married the...
Herbert L. Kratzer
Herbert L. Kratzer, 102, long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care Center. He was born September 15, 1920 in Liberty Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Ernest and Velma (White) Kratzer. He graduated from Crawfis High School in 1938 and married the love of his life, Virginia Jacobs, on August 16, 1946 in Deshler, Ohio.
Ghost hunting with the pros, go on historical cemetery walk
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library welcomes back the Toledo Ghost Hunters Society for an evening of ghost hunting. The event will be held at the Pemberville-Union Cemetery in Freedom Township on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to investigate spirits with the professionals. Participants will learn about the different tools that the ghost hunters use and potentially interact with some spirits in the cemetery.
BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus
The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
Ronald Current Pavilion dedicated in Tontogany
TONTOGANY – The Village of Tontogany is honoring the legacy of Ronald Current by naming the pavilion at Centennial Park after him. The village will dedicate the pavilion at Centennial Park on Sunday at 3 p.m. All are welcome to the ceremony. He spent 66 years as a businessman,...
VIDEO: Long-time BGHS employee leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Better BG Bash set for Sunday
The Better BG Bash is going out with a bang. The festival will be held Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at Wooster Green — for the last time. Organizer Will Pierce, who started the event in 2019, said this will be the last bash. It takes over 200 hours to organize; he is stepping down and has not been able to recruit a new leader.
Senior events: 9-22-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
Local Briefs: 9-24-2022
There have been 36,207 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 234 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday update by the Wood County Health Department. There are 179 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days...
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
McClary does dramatic Poe reading
FREMONT – In all of American literature, no writer is more closely associated with the Halloween season than Edgar Allan Poe. Poe was one of the first authors to earn a living from his craft, and he is credited with inventing the detective story, as well as an early contributor to what later became the genre of science fiction. But Poe is most often remembered for his unnerving and macabre poetry and short stories.
Perrysburg Schools to allow DORA at Commodore site
PERRYSBURG – An amendment to limit DORA use on school district property failed as the board of education made an exception to its no-alcohol-on-school-grounds policy. At Monday’s meeting, board of education member Sue Larimer made a motion to limit the city’s use of the Commodore Building’s school yard as part of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area to only during district-approved, city-sanctioned outside events such as a car show or farmers market.
Hypercube to perform as part of BGSU Music at the Forefront concert series
Chamber quartet Hypercube will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Bryan Recital Hall at the Moore Musical Arts Center as part of the Music at the Forefront concert series at Bowling Green State University. The free and open to the public concert will feature new electronic works from the...
New Perrysburg Twp. fiscal officer a ‘home run’
LIME CITY — Perrysburg Township installed a new fiscal officer during its regular meeting on Wednesday. Gretchen Welch, a certified public accountant, immediately assumed the role of fiscal officer for the township. The oath of office was given by Trustee Bob Mack. “She really is kind of a home...
