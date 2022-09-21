Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
The Best Neighborhoods In Nashville To Buy A Home
Nashville is one of the most popular cities in the South. If you're considering moving to the area, here are the best neighborhoods in and around the city.
Nashville venue to reopen as city's largest independent music complex
The former home of Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom and The High Watt is in the process of undergoing major renovations after being bought earlier this year.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Top Dentists 2022 Reception
On Thursday, September 22, we celebrated our Top Dentist honorees at BMW of Nashville with drinks, bites, and dazzling activations. Our friends at Hive & Colony showcased custom-made suit options, Jack Daniel's brought a whiskey tasting of both Bonded and Triple Mash, plus a cigar pairing, Superhuman IV gave attendees the lowdown on IV therapy, and both Diamond Cellar and STORE 5a brought the bling.
styleblueprint.com
A Ralph Lauren-Inspired Nashville Home You Need to See
For many homeowners, their house serves as a sanctuary to relax after a long day and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Such was the design goal for a client of interior designer Marcelle Guilbeau. What started as a basic, Tudor-style home located on the outskirts of Nashville was transformed into a masculine yet inviting space. “The home was brick [on the outside], [and there were] some nice details and pretty color palette stuff,” explains Marcelle of the home’s original design. “Then, on the inside, it was builder basic. So, in a way, it was a white box for you to do whatever you want.”
foodgressing.com
Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022: Food, Music, Oktober
Plan a trip to enjoy the fall season and great Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022 with music, BBQ and arts & crafts. Nashville’s Big Back Yard offers fall travelers some of the season’s best outdoor festivals and adventures. To connect and ignite opportunity for all...
Pride Publishing
Praise for Nashville’s 40th African Street Festival￼
Nashville was privy to celebrate the 40th African Street Festival taking place September 16-18 at Hadley Park. This celebratory and joyous event was well attended and praised by all those committed to learning and exploring more about our African American culture and heritage. Mother nature graced us with beautiful weather...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Nashville
With a nickname like Athens of the South, it should be no surprise that Nashville offers some excellent Greek food. There are quite a few options in the city offering fresh Greek favorites like gyros, grilled eggplant, and dolma. On my visit to the Music City, I sought out the...
wivr1017.com
Barbara Mandrell’s Former Home To Hit The Auction Block
Barbara Mandrell's former log mansion and the surrounding property located just outside Nashville will hit the auction block at 12 p.m. CT on October 22nd via Bob Parks Auction as well as online. Her former residence, called Fontanel, features six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool and spans 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 wooded acres in Whites Creek, Tennessee.
tmpresale.com
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code
The most current Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular pre-sale passcode has finally been published. During the time of this time limited pre-sale members have got the chance to buy concert tickets earlier than their public sale everybody else. This might be your only opportunity ever to see Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular...
wmot.org
Photo Essay: Three Days Of AmericanaFest In Madison
WMOT established its Day Stage tradition in 2017, at the end of its first full year as Roots Radio, with marathon broadcasts from under a tent in the heart of downtown Nashville. Over the years, the rosters have grown more prestigious and the fans have followed us to The Local off of West End for a couple of years and now to our second year at the Wash at East Side Bowl in Madison. While it’s only a year old, the place now feels lived in and fully ready to rock, with an orange crushed velvet curtain to truly set the stage for the immense talent.
Fast Casual
Pokemoto opens 1st Tennessee location
Pokemoto Hawaiian, owned by Muscle Maker Inc., has opened its first Tennessee location in Gallatin at 1025 Nashville Pike. The restaurant features the brand's fresh interior design, which includes hues of greens, blues and oranges with ukuleles and tunas on the walls providing a Hawaiian-centric vibe for guests, franchisee Amindra Wijayanayake said in a company press release.
Pride Publishing
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 110)￼
Are you sure you’re living the life that God intends? Sometimes we go a lifetime not knowing if we are “doing the right thing,” according to what God wants us to do. We’re not always sure if the correct decisions were made along life’s journey. But sometimes we follow God’s voice and take the ride as it comes, even when it may not seem comfortable.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
murfreesboro.com
Food Truck Lineup for Friday, September 23
Ready, Set, Let’s EAT!!! Here are the FOOD TRUCKS for this Friday, September 23, 2022! 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm).
fox17.com
North Nashville church serving African-American community celebrates 90th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — North Nashville's St. Vincent de Paul Church which serves the city's African-American community celebrates its 90th anniversary on Sunday. The parish at 1700 Heiman Street in Nashville has been welcoming people into the church for almost a century now. Ninety years is a huge milestone...
Middle Tennessee home builder offers new cash incentives to attract buyers
Regent Homes says that we are in a buyer's market, and they are offering some big financial incentives starting this weekend to get buyers in a home.
Nashville officially hits 100 degrees Wednesday, shattering previous record
The oppressive heat wave across Middle Tennessee has led to a new record in Music City.
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
Woman hit by WeGo Star train in South Nashville
A woman was hit by a WeGo Star train just south of downtown Nashville Wednesday evening.
