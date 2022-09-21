Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Black Hawk, Early Learning Center evacuated after nearby gas leak
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students and staff at Black Hawk Elementary are now back in class after being evacuated Monday morning. District 186 officials say they were briefly evacuated due to a gas leak at the playground outside of the Early Learning Center. We're told the gas leak has...
Inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival begins
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — This year is the first year of the Champaign County Balloon Festival, and directors of the festival hope to make it an annual event. The festival includes several balloon related activities such as tethered balloon rides, a balloon launch, and balloon glow. Unfortunately, all balloon events on Friday were canceled due to weather. Though there is still much at the festival for the whole family to enjoy.
Springfield High School seniors start robotics club
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — What started as an exciting computer software class is now expanding into a robotics club at Springfield High School. Ryan Hingle, Ryne Crum, and Rohan Ramkumar needed more time to work on their engineering passion projects - so they incepted the brand new robotics club at SHS.
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
Lanphier High teacher on paid leave after arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is now on paid investigative leave after an arrest this week. Springfield Police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school. He was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery. Akers...
Student involved in fight with teacher arrested
The student who was involved in the fight with the Lanphier High School teacher Adrian Akers has been arrested. The Springfield Police Department says that the student faces charges of aggravated battery. Adrian Akers is now on paid investigative leave after his arrest.
Adam Lopez could be released from prison next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Adam Lopez will soon be up for parole. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Lopez has a projected parole date of October 26. Lopez, the former Springfield District 186 School Board President, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars in June 2021. He would have to serve at least 50% of that sentence.
