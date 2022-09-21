Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Sent To Prison On Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and COVID fraud charges. 32-year-old Carlos Wright was indicted in June of last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say he was found driving around with the loaded gun in the front seat. Then in December, a second indictment was handed down, charging Wright with wire fraud and making false statements in order to obtain more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Wright got the money through the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help business retain and pay their workers, but Wright did not own a business and was not employed when he got the money.
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
foxillinois.com
Man fires gun in home while baby inside, sheriff says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 29-year-old man is receiving mental health treatment after the Macon County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to harm himself. We're told that the sheriff's office was called around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a home near Harristown, Illinois for a report of domestic violence. 911...
foxillinois.com
Student involved in fight with teacher arrested
The student who was involved in the fight with the Lanphier High School teacher Adrian Akers has been arrested. The Springfield Police Department says that the student faces charges of aggravated battery. Adrian Akers is now on paid investigative leave after his arrest.
foxillinois.com
Lanphier High teacher on paid leave after arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is now on paid investigative leave after an arrest this week. Springfield Police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school. He was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery. Akers...
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
wmay.com
Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation
A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
Deputies respond to domestic violence situation
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man is receiving care at a mental health facility after he was involved in a domestic violence situation Wednesday night. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in Harristown around 9:45 p.m. after being informed of the situation. A 911 operator informed them that the man was threatening […]
foxillinois.com
Man killed in I-55 crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is dead after two semi trucks collided on I-55 in Montgomery County. Illinois State Police (ISP) says 67-year-old Frank Amendola, of Somonauk, died just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Amendola was driving a semi-truck when it rear-ended another in a construction zone on...
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
foxillinois.com
Teen taken to hospital with stab wound
A 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night. The Springfield Police Department says the teen's mother drove him to the hospital. The teen does not have any life-threating injuries. We're told that an incident happened at or near the MacArthur Park Apartment but...
wlds.com
Carrollton Teen Missing
Greene County authorities are looking for a missing teenager this morning. 14 year old Shay McGowen was last seen leaving her family home on foot in Carrollton at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning and has not been seen or heard from since. McGowen is a mixed female who stands 5’10”, weighs...
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
wmay.com
In Aftermath Of Downtown Shooting, SPD Wants More Info From Bar Owners
Springfield police say they want more information from downtown bars about late night concerts and events… so that police can add extra patrols in and near downtown as a precaution. One such concert was taking place early this past Sunday when an apparent drive-by shooting erupted near 5th and...
WAND TV
Deputies: Man in custody after firing shots inside home with wife and baby present
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies were called out to a home near Harristown Wednesday night after they said a man fired shots inside while his wife and 6-month-old baby were there. Around 9:45 p.m. Macon County Sheriff's deputies were called to an address that is not being disclosed for a...
wmay.com
Lopez Set To Be Released From Prison Next Month
The former Springfield school board president who went to prison in a $1.5 million fraud scheme could be released as early as late October… less than 18 months after his 11-year sentence was handed down. Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to bilking family members and others in his role as...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested After Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton Avenue
One man was arrested after a 1-vehicle crash on East Morton Avenue near Country Club Road last night. A caller alerted police of a possible intoxicated driver swerving all over the roadway in the vicinity of the 900 block of East Morton Avenue around 11:14PM. Upon arrival and after investigation,...
