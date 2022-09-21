Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
18-year-old shot in Chattanooga, but police say that’s about it for details
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to learn the details of a shooting. There are very few details. A public information officer for the department says police got the call from a hospital at 11:45 last night that an 18-year-old walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
WTVCFOX
18-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old man showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say they got the call at 11:45 p.m. The location of the crime isn't known yet. Police say the man is expected to survive. The investigation...
WTVC
Man killed, another man hurt after shooting in Chattanooga Sunday night
Cha — One man is dead and another is recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. Police believe the incident happened on the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street a little after 10 p.m. A release says several people called police to report...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Sept. 19-25
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 19-25. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
The Grove St. shooting nears its one-year anniversary; CPD still sees it as a priority
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – September 25th, 2021. One block along Grove Street in Chattanooga held the Westside Reunion. A block party that turned tragic that evening after seven women were shot, and two of them were killed. Daryl Slaughter, the lead investigator on the case for the Chattanooga Police Department,...
WDEF
Memorial for the women killed at 2021 Westside Reunion becomes a call for information on the shooters
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to Brother Kevin Muhammad of the Grove Street Justice Fund, “Snitching is not when you see an activity as heinous as what happened here a year ago. Where women were shot and murdered. Their families (will) never see them again, unable to bring closure and you saw what happened. And you uphold injustice in your own community until it happens to somebody in your own family, and then you’re like ‘Well, why don’t nobody say nothin’?”
clayconews.com
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee
Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
WDEF
Child found unresponsive in Bradley County pool
CHARLESTON, TN (WDEF) – In Bradley County Sunday afternoon, the county fire and rescue and emergency medical services workers were dispatched to an address on Burnt Ridge Drive in Charleston after a call about an unresponsive child in a pool. According to the public information officer, a neighbor called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Sept. 24
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 22-013231- 505 South Moore Road- Unconscious Person- The caller advised a student was passing out. On scene officers stood by while EMS handled the call. 22-013235- 5319 Ringgold Road- Panhandling- The caller advised a male and female were...
mymix1041.com
Bank clerk held at gunpoint during robbery Tuesday, police say
From Local 3 News: A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday evening, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Police responded to the robbery at the 1600 Block of Gunbarrel Road just before 3:30pm. Authorities say the suspect held the clerk at gun point and fled the scene before police...
WDEF
Chattanooga police arrest three suspects in Trewhitt Street shooting
Chattanooga police say three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident from earlier this month. Officials say the suspects, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, are facing charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Attempted Aggravated Robbery. The incident happened on September 6th...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 27
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keith Austin – Possession Meth/For Capias, Possession Heroin/For Capias, Suspended DL, Registration, No Insurance. Carl Burnsed – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Stolen Vehicle. Jicosta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
WDEF
SRD body cam footage revealed of East Ridge student arrest
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The controversial arrest of an East Ridge High School student now has new video available to watch online. Today, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the school resource deputy’s body cam footage on YouTube. According to an affidavit, SRD Tyler McRae was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS
The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
Complex
Body Cam Footage Showing Arrest of High School Student Sparks Outrage
Footage of a police officer arrested a high school student in. has sparked outrage and protests in regards to how authorities dealt with the situation. As reported by WTVC, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office uploaded the hour-long body camera footage of the arrest of 18-year-old student Tauris Sledge, who was apprehended following an incident with a school resource officer. According to the affidavit, East Ridge High School SRO Tyler McRae was brought to the gym at the school when an incident led to a verbal argument between Sledge and a coach.
WDEF
Pedestrian fatally struck along Shallowford Rd.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was killed after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police got a call at close to 12:30 saying a man was hit in the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. When officers got there, the man was...
Grundy County Herald
Pickett remembered for his generosity
An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
WDEF
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
WDEF
Four-car pileup on N. Moore Rd. leads to one adult injured, two children with minor injuries
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four cars were involved in an accident in the 900 block of North Moore Road early this afternoon. The two cars with the most damage were still there about an hour after it happened. According to a Chattanooga police officer on the scene, despite the heavy...
Comments / 1