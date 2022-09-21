ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

18-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old man showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say they got the call at 11:45 p.m. The location of the crime isn't known yet. Police say the man is expected to survive. The investigation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Sept. 19-25

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 19-25. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WDEF

Memorial for the women killed at 2021 Westside Reunion becomes a call for information on the shooters

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to Brother Kevin Muhammad of the Grove Street Justice Fund, “Snitching is not when you see an activity as heinous as what happened here a year ago. Where women were shot and murdered. Their families (will) never see them again, unable to bring closure and you saw what happened. And you uphold injustice in your own community until it happens to somebody in your own family, and then you’re like ‘Well, why don’t nobody say nothin’?”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
clayconews.com

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Child found unresponsive in Bradley County pool

CHARLESTON, TN (WDEF) – In Bradley County Sunday afternoon, the county fire and rescue and emergency medical services workers were dispatched to an address on Burnt Ridge Drive in Charleston after a call about an unresponsive child in a pool. According to the public information officer, a neighbor called...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Sept. 24

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 22-013231- 505 South Moore Road- Unconscious Person- The caller advised a student was passing out. On scene officers stood by while EMS handled the call. 22-013235- 5319 Ringgold Road- Panhandling- The caller advised a male and female were...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bank clerk held at gunpoint during robbery Tuesday, police say

From Local 3 News: A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday evening, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Police responded to the robbery at the 1600 Block of Gunbarrel Road just before 3:30pm. Authorities say the suspect held the clerk at gun point and fled the scene before police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga police arrest three suspects in Trewhitt Street shooting

Chattanooga police say three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident from earlier this month. Officials say the suspects, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, are facing charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Attempted Aggravated Robbery. The incident happened on September 6th...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 27

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keith Austin – Possession Meth/For Capias, Possession Heroin/For Capias, Suspended DL, Registration, No Insurance. Carl Burnsed – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Stolen Vehicle. Jicosta...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

SRD body cam footage revealed of East Ridge student arrest

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The controversial arrest of an East Ridge High School student now has new video available to watch online. Today, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released the school resource deputy’s body cam footage on YouTube. According to an affidavit, SRD Tyler McRae was...
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Body Cam Footage from Incident at ERHS

The following is a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on September 20, 2022 at East Ridge High School. I believe the contents of the video...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Complex

Body Cam Footage Showing Arrest of High School Student Sparks Outrage

Footage of a police officer arrested a high school student in. has sparked outrage and protests in regards to how authorities dealt with the situation. As reported by WTVC, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office uploaded the hour-long body camera footage of the arrest of 18-year-old student Tauris Sledge, who was apprehended following an incident with a school resource officer. According to the affidavit, East Ridge High School SRO Tyler McRae was brought to the gym at the school when an incident led to a verbal argument between Sledge and a coach.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian fatally struck along Shallowford Rd.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was killed after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police got a call at close to 12:30 saying a man was hit in the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. When officers got there, the man was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Pickett remembered for his generosity

An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
EAST RIDGE, TN

