ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Delta Goodrem rumoured to perform at star-studded AFL Grand Final alongside Robbie Williams

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Several stars are set to join Robbie Williams when he headlines the halftime entertainment at the AFL Grand Final on Saturday.

Speculation is rife Delta Goodrem will be one of the artists performing after she confirmed her attendance for the big match, according to The Herald Sun.

It comes just two weeks after the 37-year-old won AFL fans over with her rendition of the national anthem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CG4L1_0i4kkNJP00
Speculation is rife that Delta Goodrem (pictured) will be among the artists performing at the AFL Grand Final, according to the Herald Sun

Kylie Minogue also looks set to perform after Williams revealed that he personally invited the pop princess to take part in his performance.

'I need to ask her, maybe I should do that on this radio station right here, right now,' he told FOX FM's Fifi, Fev and Nick last month.

'Kylie, please come and sing with me. I'd love it if you did,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oe6Lj_0i4kkNJP00
It comes just two weeks after the singer won AFL fans over with her rendition of the national anthem at the AFL Semifinal match between the Melbourne Demons and the Brisbane Lions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JWeQ_0i4kkNJP00
Kylie Minogue also looks set to perform after Robbie Williams (pictured) revealed that he personally invited the pop princess to take part in his performance 

Kylie and Robbie teamed up to duet on her 2000 hit single Kids, and Robbie hinted he'd like to perform the song.

'I cannot confirm or deny [but] I will be singing a song that isn't a Robbie Williams song. I'll just put that out there,' he added.

G Flip, Temper Trap, Goanna, and footy anthem troubadour Mike Brady are also set to support Williams at the AFL Grand Final, The Herald Sun has reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ura4t_0i4kkNJP00
The British superstar publicly invited the pop princess to take part in his headlining performance during a radio interview this weekend. Pictured together in 2000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cs3Um_0i4kkNJP00
'I need to ask her, maybe I should do that on this radio station right here, right now,' he told FOX FM's Fifi, Fev and Nick 

The singer confirmed he will perform at the halftime show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after AFL's Executive General Manager Kylie Rogers told him he's the 'greatest performer in the world'.

'You are the greatest performer in the world and we are the greatest game. We should do something together,' Rogers reportedly said to the star backstage after An Evening with Robbie at at Rod Laver Arena in May, The Herald Sun reported.

That opened a discussion that led to the pop star finally accepting the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32apI1_0i4kkNJP00
Kylie and Robbie teamed up to duet on her 2000 hit single Kids, and Robbie hinted he'd like to perform the song. Pictured together in 1998

Robbie confirmed the good news of his impending performance in July.

'I am so excited to be performing for all the fans, on the hallowed turf of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year,' he said in a statement.

'I can't wait to see you all on that last Saturday in September,' the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290QCX_0i4kkNJP00
 Robbie confirmed the good news of his impending performance in July

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Harry Styles stadium show falls foul of football fans in Bogotá

Rival Colombian football fans, more used to hurling insults at each other on the terraces, have united against a common enemy: Harry Styles. At stake is what takes place at Bogotá’s football stadium on 27 November: either the Colombian football championship final, or the latest leg of the British pop star’s world tour.
WORLD
ESPN

Jose Mourinho joins Stormzy in 'Mel Made Me Do It' video

After a three-year hiatus, premier British grime star Stormzy caused waves on social media on Thursday night when his brand new track dropped without warning. The 29-year-old released new song "Mel Made Me Do It" along with a 10-minute promo video that includes a host of cameo appearances from assorted famous faces from Louis Theroux to Usain Bolt.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Frustrated top seed Daniil Medvedev mocks fans as he appears to make a monkey gesture to the crowd at Moselle Open during massive upset defeat by World No 284 Stan Wawrinka

Russian tennis player and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday. Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Robbie Williams
Person
Mcg
Person
Kylie Rogers
Person
Delta Goodrem
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Ready for fall! Supermodel Elsa Hosk embraces New York's cooler weather in chic all-black ensemble as she steps out for Vince Camuto event alongside fashion star pal Jasmine Tookes

Supermodel Elsa Hosk proved herself to be a true trendsetter on Thursday night when she embraced the first day of fall with a fashion-forward all-black ensemble. The 33-year-old Swedish style star jetted back to New York City from Paris Fashion Week and wasted no time in embracing the Big Apple's cooling temperatures as she stepped out at an event alongside her fellow model Jasmine Tookes, 31.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'You need to work on your speed!' England legend Jason Robinson is put through his paces by youngsters at the club where it all began... as former Wigan flyer celebrates grassroots Rugby League ahead of the World Cup

Jason Robinson has terrorised defenders in both codes of his sport all over the world, but he holds no fear for the youngsters at his boyhood Rugby League club. Robinson, famed for his electrifying pace and side-step, returned to The Hunslet Club, to meet the children now following in his footsteps, and to celebrate the efforts of grassroots clubs and volunteers ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, which will be held in England in October and November.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl Grand Final#The Afl Grand Final#The Herald Sun#Fox Fm#Afl
BBC

England to celebrate 50th anniversary of women's team at USA game in October

England will celebrate the women's senior team's 50th anniversary during the international game against the United States at Wembley next month. Members of England's inaugural team of 1972 will line up with the current Lionesses prior to kick-off. More than 100 former internationals are expected to attend the sold-out fixture...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'It's my job to take that pressure': Gareth Southgate shoulders blame as England are booed off after dismal defeat to Italy... as he insists the team must stick together and the performance was a 'step in the RIGHT direction'

Gareth Southgate vowed to shoulder the blame for England's worrying slump after the manager was booed by his own supporters in Italy on Friday night. England were consigned to Nations League relegation as a result of this loss in Milan, their third loss in five matches. But even more worryingly...
SPORTS
The Independent

Mark Wood determined to pace himself after explosive England return

Speed machine Mark Wood had one word for how he felt after hitting an eye-watering 97mph on his first appearance since March – “tired”.Wood missed the entire English summer with an elbow injury suffered during a Test match in Antigua and endured a longer-than-expected recovery from surgery.But he made sure his return to action was worth the wait during a 63-run win in Friday’s Twenty20 victory over Pakistan.He produced the kind of pace that only the very quickest bowlers in history can lay claim to, twice hitting the 97mph barrier on his way to figures of three for 25 from...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Hot Chip review – an immersive dance phenomenon

Years ahead of the disco reboot curve, the British synthpop stalwarts deliver a performance so charged they even break a drum. Calling a band “an institution” can feel like putting them out to pasture, critically. It would be more accurate to peg Hot Chip, now on their eighth album, as a perpetual motion machine, rarely faltering – a particularly fine example of British engineering. It’s a surprise, then, when this theoretically urbane electronic outfit come to an abrupt halt because their beast of a drummer has burst the skin on his kick drum. And yet here is Hot Chip percussionist Leo Taylor, greeting the news that he’s been playing too hard by leaping up and doing some double devil’s horns to howls of approval.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Roger Federer reveals he shed tears after realising his Wimbledon dream was over... as the Swiss legend recalls the exact moment he knew his hugely successful career was finished

Roger Federer has revealed how he wept when the searing realisation hit him that he was never going to win Wimbledon again. The moment came not this summer, but as far back as the lead-in to the Championships in 2021. The 41-year-old Swiss, who is making an emotional farewell to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Fred Wright insists Britain’s got talent to produce road cycling world champion

Fred Wright has predicted there will be another British winner of the men’s road world championships within the next decade as a fresh golden generation emerges.While Britain has produced four different female world champions on the road, Mark Cavendish was only the second British man to win the rainbow jersey with his 2011 victory in Copenhagen coming 46 years after Tom Simpson’s triumph.The likes of Belgian Wout Van Aert, Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel and Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar are the favourites for Sunday’s race in Wollongong but it has already been a good week for Britain in Australia, highlighted by...
WORLD
BBC

Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten to compete despite elbow fracture

Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Australia on Saturday despite fracturing an elbow. Doctors...
CYCLING
TheConversationAU

As the 2022 AFLM season comes to a close, the game must ask itself some difficult questions – especially on racism

“One more”. In two words, the great Noongar-Wajuk Australian Rules footballer Lance Franklin indicated he would play on until at least 2023. The statement “one more” also encapsulates the desire of the teams set to battle for the 2022 Australian Football League men’s (AFLM) premiership on Saturday. Geelong and Sydney, two powerhouses of the early 2000s, are each desperate for another flag after a number of close misses. Unlike the supporters of both teams, the Australian Football League (AFL) will be hoping for a close compelling game with the outcome not known until the last few seconds. It is grand...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

614K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy