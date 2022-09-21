Lamar Jackson limited at practice due to right elbow injury

Sports Final: Week 2 win over Steelers gives Patriots fans a reason to be happy 05:08

BOSTON -- Lamar Jackson figures to be a handful for the defense of the New England Patriots this coming Sunday. But the quarterback is also nursing an injury.

During the session of practice open to the media, reporters noticed that Jackson was wearing a compression sleeve on his throwing arm and was not throwing any passes.

Officially, Jackson was listed as a limited participant at practice, due to a right elbow injury. After practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated in no uncertain terms that Jackson will be playing on Sunday against the Patriots.

Though the Ravens blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead against Miami last week, Jackson was electric, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, while also rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Whatever the case may be with Jackson's right elbow, it will obviously be a story line that's closely monitored as Sunday approaches.