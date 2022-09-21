Read full article on original website
iebusinessdaily.com
New Stater Bros. store slated for Riverside
Stater Bros. will open a store next week in Riverside. The supermarket at 7200 Arlington Ave. covers nearly 50,000 square feet in a former Kmart building, according to a statement. It will replace a 44-year-old store, about two miles away, at 10370 Arlington Ave. “With this new store in Riverside,...
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
calbaptist.edu
New leadership brings new philosophy to Safety Services
John Freese (left) and Christian Dinco are the new director and assistant director of Safety Services, respectively. New leadership brings new philosophy to Safety Services. Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 21, 2022) - California Baptist University has welcomed the new director and two assistant directors of Safety Services to campus to spearhead safety initiatives that ensure a safe, welcoming environment.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in multi-car Irvine crash
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree […]
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
Breaking the Cycle of Harm
The quest to stop unnecessary deaths of Black birthing people. “I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
oc-breeze.com
12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022
Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA—-“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
NBC San Diego
Plan For Desert Surf Lagoon Near Palm Springs Nixed Amid Criticism Over Drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought. The city council in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, voted unanimously on Wednesday against a...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train testing will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday
Simulated service of the testing of the Arrow train on the 9-mile track between Redlands and San Bernardino will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The non-passenger testing will continue from 4:40 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. this weekend, said San Benardino County Transportation Authority. During this time, one diesel multiple units will stop at each station every hour.
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
Lovett Industrial Announces the Acquisition of 13 Acres in the Inland Empire
HIGHLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of 13 acres within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East. Lovett Industrial will develop a single 285,000-square-foot rear-load class A industrial building, which will be Lovett Industrial’s first project in Southern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005056/en/ The proposed 285,000-square-foot class A industrial building will be situated within the Highland submarket of the Inland Empire East (Graphic: Business Wire)
sbcity.org
Target and Sprouts Coming to San Bernardino
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino. The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
recordgazette.net
Pho Long, a rare North Vietnamese restaurant
Most Vietnamese restaurants in the Inland Empire serve the food of southern Vietnam, around the area of Saigon. It’s rare in the Inland Empire to stumble upon a place serving dishes from Hue or Hoi An in the central part of the country, or, for that matter, Hanoi in the northern environs. The only North Vietnamese restaurant that I’m aware of is Hanoi Kitchen in Claremont.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Hydrogen-powered train to start rolling in Redlands in 2024
The San Bernardino County Transit Authority and Stadler has unveiled what will become North America’s first hydrogen-power train, the FLIRT H2. Coming to the Arrow line as part of the Redlands Passenger Rail System in 2024, the FLIRT H2 is being showcased at this week’s InnoTrans conference in Berlin.
