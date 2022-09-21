Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
thehoosiernetwork.com
Indiana welcomes high-scoring transfers to pair with familiar faces for 2022-23 season
As Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren enters her 10th year in Bloomington and is coming off two of the most successful years in program history, she looks to take another step forward with a strong group of returnees along with four new freshmen and three transfers. “We...
wrtv.com
Former Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson dies after cancer battle
INDIANAPOLIS — Tim Hankinson, who as head coach led the Indy Eleven to its first championship, has died after a battle with cancer, according to the team. In a statement on Twitter, the Indy Eleven said Hankinson always represented the club with class. Current Indy Eleven head coach Mark...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball season on Thursday. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Top 6 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 23 - 25
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, September 23 - 25, including Circle City Classic, the Indy Night Market, and Fiesta de la Familia.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
RELATED PEOPLE
MARTA sees metro Atlanta’s transit future in Indianapolis
MARTA officials say they have seen the future of transit in cities such as Indianapolis, and it’s riding on rubber tires. Bus rapid transit is designed to mimic rail lines. It’s faster than regular local bus service. And though it’s not as fast as rail, it’s cheaper to build. This week, MARTA is leading a Clayton County delegation to Indianapolis, which the transit agency says offers the kind of rapid bus service metro Atlanta residents can expect. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited the city last month to assess the service.
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
KIPP Indy Legacy High prepares for historic graduation
Shariah Miller will always remember leading over 100 of her fellow students on a Juneteenth Peace Walk through Indianapolis’ Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood this summer. ...
WISH-TV
Groundbreaking on Rev. Charles Williams Park $2.25 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders break ground on a near northside park makeover. Reverend Charles Williams Park sits along side fall creek off Sutherland Avenue. $2.25 million will be used for a new playground, horseshoe courts, a picnic shelter and an open lawn area. There will also be a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dartmouth
Joshua Watson ’22 dies in August at age 22
Watson, an Indiana native who pursued studio arts at the College, was on leave from the College at the time of his death. Joshua Watson ’22 died on Aug. 27 in his hometown of Indianapolis, according to a Wednesday email to campus from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown and an online obituary.
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
The unusual life and death of former Kokomo Mayor Henry Cole
Kokomo, Indiana is known for its vibrant history. Unfortunately, Kokomo reminds me of Ryan White’s story. A blood transfusion led to him contracting
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor slain officer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. Holcomb asked Friday that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to...
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indianapolis International Airport ranked best medium airport by J.D. Power
J.D. Power has rated the Indianapolis International Airport best for customer satisfaction among medium-sized airports in North America for the fifth time.
Fox 59
Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
Comments / 0