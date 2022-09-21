ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Orangeburg, SC
thedailyhoosier.com

IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday

Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA sees metro Atlanta’s transit future in Indianapolis

MARTA officials say they have seen the future of transit in cities such as Indianapolis, and it’s riding on rubber tires. Bus rapid transit is designed to mimic rail lines. It’s faster than regular local bus service. And though it’s not as fast as rail, it’s cheaper to build. This week, MARTA is leading a Clayton County delegation to Indianapolis, which the transit agency says offers the kind of rapid bus service metro Atlanta residents can expect. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited the city last month to assess the service.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Dartmouth

Joshua Watson ’22 dies in August at age 22

Watson, an Indiana native who pursued studio arts at the College, was on leave from the College at the time of his death. Joshua Watson ’22 died on Aug. 27 in his hometown of Indianapolis, according to a Wednesday email to campus from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown and an online obituary.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history

INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor slain officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. Holcomb asked Friday that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to...
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Fox 59

Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
