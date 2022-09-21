Read full article on original website
Welcome to the Mailbag!
Welcome to our weekly question-and-answer session where you, the loyal Red Raiders, send us your queries and we go looking for answers. Our job here at the Office of Communications & Marketing is to get you the information you need. The task can be complicated at times because, well, we don't always know what you don't know.
ttu.edu
Experience, Opportunity Expand Enrollment Profile
A new year brings a record first-year class to Texas Tech University. Opportunity. Affordability. Experience. Family. Home. All of these words have been used by incoming 2022 students about Texas Tech University. These words also have translated into more strategic milestones for enrollment this fall. On September 23, Texas Tech...
ttu.edu
Texas Tech Opens Fall with Record Enrollment, Research, Philanthropy
The new academic year begins with high marks signifying the university’s continued growth. Even before the new academic year commenced in August, Texas Tech University was poised to remain one of the top research and academic institutions in the U.S. thanks to progress made in terms of research and philanthropy.
ttu.edu
Giving Gets Impactful
Texas Tech University sets records for philanthropic support. The experience at Texas Tech University empowers students to be the best versions of themselves and to go out and change the world. Byron Kennedy, vice president for the Office of Advancement at Texas Tech, truly believes that. In fiscal year 2022, the Office of Advancement raised $234 million in philanthropic support, over $104 pledged to athletics, shattering records but not expectations. After all, records are broken by the determination of those committed to good works.
ttu.edu
Research Hits Longtime Goal
Expenditures reinforce Texas Tech's position as a top institution. Going into the 2022-23 fiscal year, Texas Tech University has attained one of its long-term goals – exceeding $43 million in federal research expenditures – and is expected to reach around $212 million in total research expenditures. Joseph Heppert,...
ttu.edu
Reception Kicks Off New Southwest Collection Exhibit on Minority Newspapers
The event is presented by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech. WHAT: The Humanities Center at Texas Tech will host a reception to kick off a new Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library exhibit celebrating the legacy of Hispanic- and Black-focused newspapers in Lubbock. WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28) WHERE: Formby...
ttu.edu
Ken Donohoo Featured Speaker at Energy Law Lecture Series
WHEN: Noon Monday (Sept. 26) WHERE: Lanier Auditorium, Texas Tech University School of Law, 3311 18th St. The lecture also will be presented virtually via Zoom. EVENT: Ken Donohoo will present "Winter Storm Uri Update, and LPL: The Big Switch” at the upcoming Texas Tech School of Law Energy Law Lecture Series.
ttu.edu
Texas Tech Today
Below are a few of the events occurring next week!. Noon-2 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) Stop by Red Raider Plaza and create your very own Lucky Bamboo pot!. According to Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese art of arranging buildings, objects and space in an environment to achieve harmony and balance, bamboo plants are considered lucky.
