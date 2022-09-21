Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its seven-point loss at No. 4 Michigan
Faced with one of the toughest challenges it will see all season, Maryland football traveled to play at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday. The Terps held their own against one of the top teams in the Big Ten but couldn’t pull off what would have been a program-altering win. It was there for the taking, but key mistakes were the difference between 4-0 and 3-1. Nonetheless, there were many positives to take from Maryland’s performance.
No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer escapes No. 13 Ohio State, 1-0
With the score knotted at zero, Sunday’s match between No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer and No. 13 Ohio State seemed like a next-goal-wins situation. Neither team was successful on the offensive end in the first half as there were a combined eight shots taken, two of which were on target.
MM 9.26: Maryland men’s and women’s basketball’s schedule times and TV information released
The official start of the Kevin Willard era for Maryland men’s basketball, along with the start of year 21 for Brenda Frese and Maryland women’s basketball is exactly six weeks away. With the season around the corner, both teams had their TV schedule and tip times announced by...
Maryland women’s soccer falls to No. 4 Rutgers, 1-0, after Scarlet Knights’ 88th-minute goal
In the 88th minute in what had been an incredible effort from Maryland women’s soccer, Rutgers junior midfielder Sara Brocious took advantage of a looming ball in the box with Maryland defenders ball-watching. Brocious scored the winning goal, handing the Terps a heartbreaking 1-0 loss in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon.
Maryland volleyball weekend recap: Illinois and Indiana
Coming off the team’s best weekend of the season at the Cavalier Classic tournament, Maryland volleyball failed to ride that momentum in its first conference games of the season. The Terps started the weekend in Champaign on Friday to take on Illinois, where they lost in four sets, 3-1....
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s competitive 34-27 loss at No. 4 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Maryland put forth a valiant effort against the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, falling, 34-27, in a competitive game. Maryland hung around for more than three quarters, but it could not pull off the upset victory. The Terps also dealt with some injury scares, as head coach Michael Locksley said that star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett was ruled out with a head injury and starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is battling knee and rib injuries; he said they’ll have more updates when they get back to College Park.
Maryland football’s upset bid comes up short, falls to No. 4 Michigan, 34-27
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Maryland football had a chance to emerge on the national scene and earn a program-defining win against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon. In its previous six contests against the Wolverines, Michigan had outscored Maryland by 202 points. This game, however, was not one of...
No. 3 Maryland field hockey demolishes Michigan State, 7-2
With Maryland field hockey sporting a 6-0 lead, star sophomore forward Hope Rose planted her feet in the middle of the circle before firing a shot past the outstretched hands of Michigan State goalie Monique Jardell. It was Rose’s second goal of the day in a dominant performance that helped Maryland earn a 7-2 victory over Michigan State.
Game thread: Maryland football vs. No. 4 Michigan
Maryland football opens Big Ten play with a road matchup against the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at noon. It would be quite the upset for the Terps, who have been dominated by the Wolverines in recent history. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to...
Maryland women’s soccer at No. 4 Rutgers preview
Maryland women’s soccer concluded a six-game homestand Thursday night with a chance to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time ever, however, they walked away with a disappointing loss. Up 1-0 halfway through the second half against Illinois, the Terps, who had been the better...
No. 3 Maryland field hockey escapes No. 8 Michigan with 1-0 overtime victory
With just under six and a half minutes remaining in a scoreless overtime battle, No. 3 Maryland field hockey received a penalty corner with a chance to score the game-winning goal against No. 8 Michigan in front of a raucous crowd at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park on a chilly Friday night.
