ETOnline.com
Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Fall's Must-Have Shoe: Where to Shop the Trending Style Before They Sell Out
In case you haven't noticed, one unexpected style has risen as the "it-shoe" for fall: the Birkenstock Bostons. The clogs are going viral on TikTok and are absolutely everywhere, including on the feet of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff Ashley Olsen, and even Kanye West have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. If you were hoping to get your hands on a pair before they sell out again, you're in luck—we hunted down where to shop for Birkenstock Bostons that are currently in stock.
ETOnline.com
Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
thezoereport.com
Don’t Sleep On Socks! Pro Tips On Finding — And Styling — The Perfect Pairs
To some, socks might be an afterthought in the process of getting dressed. Perhaps you, too, look at your top drawer with disdain to find a pile of unorganized, mismatched sets in front of you (just how do they always go missing in the laundry?). But actually, this oft-underrated accessory has the potential to be one of the most important parts of your entire outfit. The key to making a pair do the heavy lifting for you? Knowing just where to buy the best socks and, of course, an arsenal of styling tricks for wearing them.
These Soft and Flattering 'Airbrush' Leggings Create the Illusion of an Hourglass Shape
A cinched waist plus bootcut leg equals instant curves.
CNET
Save Up to 70% on Oakley, Ray-Ban and Costa Sunglasses
Summer is nearly over, but that doesn't mean you can't step out in style with some cool shades. Until next Monday, Sept. 26, you can grab a pair of Oakley, Ray-Ban or Costa sunglasses for just a fraction of their regular prices. Woot is having a huge end-of-summer sale on dozens of styles that you'll want to check out before they sell out.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
thezoereport.com
Meet The Ombré French Manicure, Fall’s Buzziest New Nail Trend
The French manicure train just keeps on going. As fall beauty trends continue to emerge, it seems like there’s no end in sight when it comes to the Y2K-inspired nail style that’s made a notable resurgence in the last few years among celebrities and nail enthusiasts alike. More and more variations on the French manicure are popping up left and right, each more creative (and gorgeous) than the last. Ombré French nails are the latest to hit the scene, with the trend taking over TikTok one mesmerizing tutorial at a time.
Every Man Needs a Denim Jacket: Here Are 20 Options for to Wear Now
Every guy needs a handful of style essentials on which he can always rely to make him look good, no matter what. Things like a trusty pair of white sneakers, a perfectly fitted T-shirt and some of the best men’s chinos. What wears well atop all of those pieces? The best denim jacket for men, of course. Jean jackets for men are practical, stylish and go with virtually any casual outfit. Like many men’s staples, the modern jean jacket for men was adopted into mainstream fashion from American workwear. We can thank Levi Strauss for that. Strauss, the immigrant and founder...
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
Kim Kardashian Styled a Plunging Corset Jumpsuit With Futuristic Sunglasses
Still holding onto her Balenciaga chapter, Kim Kardashian debuted another look by the brand while out in New York City. On Sept. 20, the reality star was seen walking in an all-black ensemble and a futuristic pair of sunglasses, apt for her "alien Barbie" style streak. Styled by Dani Levi, she wore a strapless jumpsuit boasting a sweetheart-neckline corset top and flared trousers. She wore no jewelry, putting her cleavage on full display, and covered up with a long coat. A glimpse of pointy silver shoes appeared under her trousers, similar to the black gloves she seemed to be wearing underneath the coat. To finish, her wet flip bun (courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton) set the stage for her large blue tinted shield frames, which have become her signature accessory as of late.
These Sunglasses Look and Feel Like Designer Shades Without the Price Tag
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Sunglasses can oftentimes be the small accessory that brings together an entire outfit. If you have a pair that fits your face shape and your style, you can elevate your entire look without any additional effort. That being said, so many of the most popular and stylish brands tend to cost hundreds of dollars. After trying out the EyeBuyDirect Grasp Sunglasses (only $32), I don’t think I’ll ever overpay for shades ever again.What makes EyeBuyDirect unique in comparison to other retailers is, much like...
Blackpink Gives Y2K Style a Grunge Twist in Chunky Black Boots to Promote ‘Shut Down’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Blackpink arrived to perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” arranging their outfits around their love for black boots. The K-pop group, which includes Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie Kim appeared on the late-night show to promote their new single “Shut Down.” The group was accompanied by a squad of eight dancers who wore black crop tops and matching shorts.
bravotv.com
Jackie Goldschneider Pairs a Brown Cutout Leather Mini with Ankle Boots on the Red Carpet
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member attended the Bros NYC movie premiere in a sizzling ensemble. Jackie Goldschneider shares in the video above that she’s “a big tracksuit girl.” Still, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member proves time and time again that she also loves to wear glam dresses for nights out on the town. Most recently, Jackie looked stunning in a short leather look for the New York City premiere of Bros on September 20.
Ready for fall! Supermodel Elsa Hosk embraces New York's cooler weather in chic all-black ensemble as she steps out for Vince Camuto event alongside fashion star pal Jasmine Tookes
Supermodel Elsa Hosk proved herself to be a true trendsetter on Thursday night when she embraced the first day of fall with a fashion-forward all-black ensemble. The 33-year-old Swedish style star jetted back to New York City from Paris Fashion Week and wasted no time in embracing the Big Apple's cooling temperatures as she stepped out at an event alongside her fellow model Jasmine Tookes, 31.
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Jag Jeans Stretches Its Legs (and Waists and Backsides)
Canadian women’s wear brand Jag Jeans has introduced Forever Stretch jeans, bottoms that feature more than 90 percent give and flex to the body changes that women naturally experience, while always keeping their shape. They are made with a technologically advanced fabric blend that is 87 percent cotton, 5 percent recycled polyester, 4 percent elastane and 4 percent polyester. The jeans come in four models: a high-rise (10.5”) skinny five-pocket in black or dark indigo with a zip fly and button closure and a high-rise (10.5”) skinny pull-on in black or cornflower blue with two back pockets and an elastic waistband....
Nicky Hilton is Chicly Cheerful in Tweed Minidress & Cap-Toe Pumps at the Museum of Ice Cream
Leave it to Nicky Hilton to make ice cream chic! The star arrived in her signature classic style for a Tuesday afternoon ice cream social, which she co-hosted — where else? — at the Museum of Ice Cream with nonprofit Gods Love We Deliver. On Sunday afternoon, the French Sole collaborator stepped out in New York City in a white tweed minidress. Printed in a navy and black houndstooth plaid pattern, the sleeveless piece was given a glamorous update with a crystal-trimmed collar, creating an effect mimicking a statement necklace. Hilton completed her ensemble with a sparkling diamond chain-link bracelet and...
