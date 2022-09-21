Read full article on original website
Bedford preps for key district tilt at East Mills
(Bedford) – The Bedford football team is back over .500 following a close win last week as they gear up for a key district matchup with East Mills. The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak with a late touchdown and defensive stop to beat Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30-26 last week.
KMAland 8-Player Week 5 (9/23): Follmann leads CAM, earns Agrivision Equipment Player of the Night
(KMAland) -- Lenox rolled, Woodbine came back, CAM was impressive, West Harrison stayed unbeaten and Bedford won a thriller to highlight KMAland 8-Player action on Friday. Fremont-Mills used a big second half to grab the district victory. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. No. 7...
KMAland XC (9/24): Glenwood sweeps team titles in Harlan, Sonderman, Eichhorn also win
(KMAland) -- Glenwood swept team championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman and Ethan Eichhorn took individual titles & Riley Blay and the Maryville teams ran in Columbia on Saturday. Cyclone Invitational (at Harlan) The Glenwood teams swept their way to championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman defended her home course...
KMAland Volleyball (9/24): East Mills, CAM, Palmyra nab team championships
(KMAland) -- East Mills, CAM and Palmyra all won team championships while Sioux City North and Johnson County Central claimed runner-up at they respective volleyball tournament on Saturday. NEVADA TOURNAMENT. Glenwood and Harlan both went 1-3 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Harlan picked up a poo play win over...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/24): Huskers down Ohio State
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won in five over Ohio State while UNI, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas were also winners in regional college volleyball on Saturday.
Late touchdown pushes East Atchison past Rock Port in memorable Atchison County Super Bowl
(Tarkio) -- East Atchison's sixth consecutive win over county rival Rock Port came in thrilling fashion. The Missouri 8-Player Media Poll No. 7 Wolves needed some heroics, but they edged the Blue Jays in a 34-32 thriller that will live in Atchison County lore. "This rivalry is huge for us,"...
Geography with Goudge: High School Football Participation, 2022
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:PendingName:Curtis Lee MattoxPronunciation: Age:39From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious: Day…
Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at later date,...
Mary Bruce, 98 of Hastings, Iowa
Memorials:Emerson Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Malvern Volunteer Fire Department.
Shenfest parade basks in bright sunshine
(Shenandoah) -- After wet, gloomy weather the day before, Shenfest Parade '22 had its day in the sun. Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, took its usual position near the front of the traditional early fall parade. KMAland residents lined West Sheridan Avenue on a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon to view a vast array of entries. VIPs included this year's grand marshal, retired Shenandoah veterinarian Dr. Gary Connell and his wife Jane. The Connells were humbled by the tribute.
Rock Port youth hurt in weekend wreck
(Hamburg) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 275 at Route CC 5 miles south of Hamburg. Authorities say a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Rock Port was northbound on 275 when it exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled across Route CC, exited the northeast corner of the intersection and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle's front portion then struck the ground before coming to rest off the intersection's northeast corner with its wheels facing west.
Sharon "Sherry" Perkins, 81, Randolph, IA
Randolph Fire & Rescue, Randolph Depot Museum, or Fremont Co. Historical Society. Condolences to her family may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649055/sherry-perkins/
Broadcast journalist Murphy joins Creston Hall of Fame
(Creston) -- From reading announcements over the middle school intercom, a KMAland native grew into an Emmy-winning TV news reporter/anchor. Now, Tiffany Murphy has another honor to add to her illustrious career, as she was inducted Friday morning into the Creston High School Hall of Fame. A 2005 Creston High graduate, Murphy currently serves as an evening anchor at WLNE ABC 6 in Providence, Rhode Island. In an interview with KMA News, Murphy traced her career back to her 8th grade year at Burton R. Jones Middle School in Creston, when she read announcements over the school intercom. That led to jobs in high school at radio stations in Creston and Osceola. Murphy tells KMA News her desire to be "in the know" prompted her to enter broadcast news.
Plattsmouth man faces multiple drug charges in Glenwood
(Glenwood) -- A Plattsmouth man was arrested in Glenwood over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 42-year-old Brian Johnson was arrested Sunday for a controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, and failure to affix a drug stamp. Johnson is being held on $32,000 cash or...
Shenandoah man booked for assault
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following his weekend arrest. The Shenandoah Police Department says 23-year-old Kyle Allen Shackelford was arrested Friday around 8:45 p.m. for assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Shackelford's arrests comes after officers were called to the 1200 block of 5th Avenue in Shenandoah for a fight in progress.
Shen subdivision proposal returns to council agenda
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council takes a second look Tuesday night at a proposed housing subdivision in the community. Discussion on the proposed Parkwood Estates Subdivision is back on the council's agenda at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall. At its previous meeting earlier this month, the council by a 3-to-2 vote rejected a resolution approving the covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for the proposed subdivision in the Parkwood Estates area in the city's southern sector. By a 4-to-1 vote, the council also rejected plans for a proposed cul-de-sac associated with the subdivision. Councilman Richard Jones was among those voting against the resolution--saying he didn't have enough information to decide on the proposal. City officials say specifics on the subdivision were included in the council's packet prior to Tuesday night's meeting. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen chastised council members for rejecting the proposal in its first consideration. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, McQueen says the subdivision is designed to bring more housing to the community.
COVID still present in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- COVID-19 is still making its presence known in Montgomery County. That's according to Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, who tells KMA News the county now sits at just over 2,400 cases since March 2020. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 12 cases have been reported in the past seven days, and Beeson says the 14-day average since July has fallen between 20 and 30 cases. However, she says those numbers don't always paint the complete picture.
