(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council takes a second look Tuesday night at a proposed housing subdivision in the community. Discussion on the proposed Parkwood Estates Subdivision is back on the council's agenda at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall. At its previous meeting earlier this month, the council by a 3-to-2 vote rejected a resolution approving the covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for the proposed subdivision in the Parkwood Estates area in the city's southern sector. By a 4-to-1 vote, the council also rejected plans for a proposed cul-de-sac associated with the subdivision. Councilman Richard Jones was among those voting against the resolution--saying he didn't have enough information to decide on the proposal. City officials say specifics on the subdivision were included in the council's packet prior to Tuesday night's meeting. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen chastised council members for rejecting the proposal in its first consideration. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, McQueen says the subdivision is designed to bring more housing to the community.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO