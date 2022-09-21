ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Fontana Herald News

Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is held in Fontana

The 7th Annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is in the books. The Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana sponsor the event. It was held in the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion adjacent to the Jessie Turner Fitness...
FONTANA, CA
calbaptist.edu

CBU architecture grad student participates in fellowship

CBU architecture grad student participates in fellowship. Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 22, 2022) – Pablo Guzman, an architecture graduate student at California Baptist University, completed a fellowship with the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) program as an intern at Populous during the summer of 2022. The fellowship offers students...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Black Voice News

Breaking the Cycle of Harm

The quest to stop unnecessary deaths of Black birthing people. “I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
City
Society
Local
California Society
State
California State
Society
City
z1077fm.com

Fights at Yucca Valley High School prove challenging for both students and parents

If you have a student at Yucca Valley High School – you may have heard reports of increased fights breaking out at Yucca Valley High School on Wednesday. On the heels of an earlier report about a potential threat that was ultimately proven to be unfounded – z107.7 began receiving emails and calls from parents who say they were concerned with what their kids were sharing with them during school and when they got home.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Fall Fest at San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, Oct. 1

Heralding the season, Fall Fest at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will feature a flag-raising ceremony, Native American blessing, crafts for kids, free snow cones and cotton candy, a May pole, food truck, and live music by Southern California’s Singing Cowboy Skeeter Mann.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont is ready for concerts, though not ready for the costs

As Beaumont’s city council meeting inched toward 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Community Services Director Doug Story attempted to liven up discussion after a lengthy housing element discussion. He was tasked with informing the council of costs for potential bands and artists that Beaumont could consider in order to resume...
BEAUMONT, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

RIVERSIDE, CA—-“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
calbaptist.edu

New leadership brings new philosophy to Safety Services

John Freese (left) and Christian Dinco are the new director and assistant director of Safety Services, respectively. New leadership brings new philosophy to Safety Services. Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 21, 2022) - California Baptist University has welcomed the new director and two assistant directors of Safety Services to campus to spearhead safety initiatives that ensure a safe, welcoming environment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
smobserved.com

Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass

Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
recordgazette.net

ADA restroom approved for Opportunity Village

A second portable restroom and laundry trailer has been ordered for Banning’s Opportunity Village, which provides temporary transitional housing for the previously homeless. As part of its Sept. 13 city council’s consent agenda, the city approved funding to order a five-station, 23-foot shower, restroom and laundry trailer with a 750-gallon waste tank from Lake Wylie, SC-based Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC.
BANNING, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
recordgazette.net

Pho Long, a rare North Vietnamese restaurant

Most Vietnamese restaurants in the Inland Empire serve the food of southern Vietnam, around the area of Saigon. It’s rare in the Inland Empire to stumble upon a place serving dishes from Hue or Hoi An in the central part of the country, or, for that matter, Hanoi in the northern environs. The only North Vietnamese restaurant that I’m aware of is Hanoi Kitchen in Claremont.
COLTON, CA
CBS LA

Riverside man pleads guilty to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 after coworker recognizes him in coverage

A Riverside man pleaded guilty Wednesday for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after a coworker spotted him in news coverage and turned him in.Andrew Alan Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding. He was arrested on Feb. 25.According to a statement of facts from the FBI, a manager who works at Hernandez's former employer that he got a complaint that Hernandez had participated in the Capitol riots. The coworker had recognized Hernandez because he was wearing a shirt and hat with the company's logo in a picture...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job

Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

