Fontana Herald News
Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is held in Fontana
The 7th Annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is in the books. The Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana sponsor the event. It was held in the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion adjacent to the Jessie Turner Fitness...
calbaptist.edu
CBU architecture grad student participates in fellowship
CBU architecture grad student participates in fellowship. Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 22, 2022) – Pablo Guzman, an architecture graduate student at California Baptist University, completed a fellowship with the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) program as an intern at Populous during the summer of 2022. The fellowship offers students...
iecn.com
Lopez V. Seccombe Reenactment at Mitla Cafe brought forth the truths of Hispanics discriminative past in San Bernardino
On September 15th, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge John Pacheco coordinated a reenactment of the iconic Lopez V. Seccombe case, desegregating recreational facilities in San Bernardino in 1944. The case was brought forth after three Mexican-American boys between the ages of 13-16...
Breaking the Cycle of Harm
The quest to stop unnecessary deaths of Black birthing people. “I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.
z1077fm.com
Fights at Yucca Valley High School prove challenging for both students and parents
If you have a student at Yucca Valley High School – you may have heard reports of increased fights breaking out at Yucca Valley High School on Wednesday. On the heels of an earlier report about a potential threat that was ultimately proven to be unfounded – z107.7 began receiving emails and calls from parents who say they were concerned with what their kids were sharing with them during school and when they got home.
citynewsgroup.com
Fall Fest at San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, Oct. 1
Heralding the season, Fall Fest at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will feature a flag-raising ceremony, Native American blessing, crafts for kids, free snow cones and cotton candy, a May pole, food truck, and live music by Southern California’s Singing Cowboy Skeeter Mann.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont is ready for concerts, though not ready for the costs
As Beaumont’s city council meeting inched toward 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Community Services Director Doug Story attempted to liven up discussion after a lengthy housing element discussion. He was tasked with informing the council of costs for potential bands and artists that Beaumont could consider in order to resume...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA—-“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
calbaptist.edu
New leadership brings new philosophy to Safety Services
John Freese (left) and Christian Dinco are the new director and assistant director of Safety Services, respectively. New leadership brings new philosophy to Safety Services. Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 21, 2022) - California Baptist University has welcomed the new director and two assistant directors of Safety Services to campus to spearhead safety initiatives that ensure a safe, welcoming environment.
smobserved.com
Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass
Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
z1077fm.com
Rash of Fights at Yucca Valley High School Concerns Students and Parents
A rash of student violence at Yucca Valley High School is being reported. Parents have said that 25-30 fist fights occurred at the school just yesterday (September 21), though teachers have indicated that the number of fights yesterday was less than ten. Parents of students at Yucca Valley High School...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
recordgazette.net
ADA restroom approved for Opportunity Village
A second portable restroom and laundry trailer has been ordered for Banning’s Opportunity Village, which provides temporary transitional housing for the previously homeless. As part of its Sept. 13 city council’s consent agenda, the city approved funding to order a five-station, 23-foot shower, restroom and laundry trailer with a 750-gallon waste tank from Lake Wylie, SC-based Portable Restroom Trailers, LLC.
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
recordgazette.net
Pho Long, a rare North Vietnamese restaurant
Most Vietnamese restaurants in the Inland Empire serve the food of southern Vietnam, around the area of Saigon. It’s rare in the Inland Empire to stumble upon a place serving dishes from Hue or Hoi An in the central part of the country, or, for that matter, Hanoi in the northern environs. The only North Vietnamese restaurant that I’m aware of is Hanoi Kitchen in Claremont.
Riverside man pleads guilty to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 after coworker recognizes him in coverage
A Riverside man pleaded guilty Wednesday for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after a coworker spotted him in news coverage and turned him in.Andrew Alan Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding. He was arrested on Feb. 25.According to a statement of facts from the FBI, a manager who works at Hernandez's former employer that he got a complaint that Hernandez had participated in the Capitol riots. The coworker had recognized Hernandez because he was wearing a shirt and hat with the company's logo in a picture...
NBC San Diego
Plan For Desert Surf Lagoon Near Palm Springs Nixed Amid Criticism Over Drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought. The city council in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, voted unanimously on Wednesday against a...
Jurupa man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty to felony
A 45-year-old man who was among seven people from Riverside County charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding. Andrew Alan Hernandez of Jurupa Valley admitted the felony count under a plea agreement...
californiaexaminer.net
Grandfather Of 14-year-old Slain In Orange County Reacted As A Firefighter
Flowers have been placed in vases around a cross that has been planted in the ground along Buckhorn Road in western Orange County. Efland Fire Department member Stan Dean erected the wooden cross on Friday night to memorialize his deceased granddaughter. When Dean arrived, he found his granddaughter, who had...
San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job
Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
