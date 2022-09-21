Read full article on original website
Camelot Arrives in Gaithersburg
The Landless Theatre Company will continue presenting Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, at the Gaithersburg Arts Barn today until Sept. 25. The first string of performances took place last week from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. Performances on Sept. 23 and...
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
MCPS, Literacy Council Offering Free ESL Classes for Parents
For MCPS parents that do not speak English as a first language, the school system and Literacy Council of Montgomery County (LCMC) are offering free “English as a Second Language classes” with options for individuals at all different speaking levels. Classes will be offered both virtually and in-person,...
County Public Libraries Launch Equity-Focused Strategic Plan to Begin in 2023
In its new strategic plan for fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2026, Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will look to expand access to library services among underserved communities. The library system announced four strategic priorities in its new plan. Library staff will look to help children under five years...
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 22, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Sept. 22 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Montgomery County Council: Council Session to continue discussion on the Thrive 2050 Plan at 1:30 p.m. See agenda and staff report here. This meeting will be televised live on CCM Channels Comcast HD 996...
Kensington Releases Connecticut Avenue Pedestrian and Bike Safety Study
The design of Kensington’s Connecticut Avenue Corridor could soon see major changes after the town released a study Tuesday examining pedestrian and cyclist safety in the area. Connecticut Avenue received design plans for three layout alternatives from the study that would make the corridor more accessible for pedestrians and...
Students Improve in Literacy; But Fall in Math at Secondary School Level
The percentage of students who met literacy achievement goals set by Montgomery County Public Schools increased since the previous school year but the results in math, especially at the secondary level, decreased. According to information released at the Thursday board of education meeting, there was a 13% increase by second...
First Head of County Aging and Disability Services Dies
John “Jay” Kenney, the county’s first chief of Aging and Disability Services, died Thursday morning. He had been diagnosed in the summer of 2019 with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. “Jay was one of the brightest lights we have ever had in MoCo. His leadership/public service have been...
After Game Night Altercation, MCPS Announces New Protocols for Sports Events
Starting Friday, new rules will be into effect at Montgomery County high school athletic competitions after a “large altercation” at the Northwest-Gaithersburg football game last week, per the school district. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) temporarily suspended football operations at Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools after an altercation...
D.C. Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine in Takoma Park
Hugh M. Dennis Jr., 59, of Washington, D.C. was charged with possession of crack cocaine with the intention of distributing it and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. On Sept. 20 at 3 p.m., Takoma Park Police officers responded to the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue at the Quality...
Parents Upset About Communications, Safety During Recent Lockdown at B-CC
The president of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School parent teacher association criticized a lack of proper communications and safety failures that occurred when that school went into lockdown Sept. 14 over concerns that a student had a weapon in school. Not all doors were locked, the public address system was...
Man Arrested for Shooting During Argument in Silver Spring
Police arrested and charged a man for shooting during an argument with a group of people in Silver Spring. Elliott George Patterson, 34, of Silver Spring was charged for the Sept. 6 incident, according to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). At about 4:12 p.m. that day, officers responded to the 1900 block of Treetop Lane for a reported shooting. They talked to a witness who said they heard arguing. According to police, the witness said they looked out their window and saw a white Infiniti SUV and a group of young males and females standing around the SUV. The witness said they saw a male suspect—later identified as Patterson—and a female arguing with the group. Patterson pulled a gun out of his bag and the female intervened and “smacked the gun” out of his hand, police wrote. Patterson picked it up and fired a round toward the group of people.
Man Facing Federal Charges In Fentanyl Overdose Death of Bethesda Teen
A man faces federal charges for distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bethesda teen. A criminal complaint has been filed against Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, or “Mick”, 24, of Silver Spring, per a release this week from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, he was...
Lacking Traffic Improvements Curb Vision Zero Plan to Eliminate Collisions
Traffic deaths in Montgomery County are on the rise from 2021 despite the Vision Zero plan to eliminate serious and fatal collisions in the next 10 years. “Almost every day someone gets hit, and every week, someone’s been killed,” Council member Evan Glass said to a panel of officials at a Montgomery County Council meeting. “And every time my phone pings with the department of transportation or the police department updates, my heart sinks.”
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox Challenges Election Ballot Counting Petition
During a civil hearing at the Montgomery County Circuit court to discuss the Maryland State Board of Elections’ petition to start processing ballots early, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, proved to be the most vocal critic. With mounting pressures that the primary election will be riddled...
Adelphi Man Charged with Stealing Vehicle, Burglary
Anthony Dunn, 54, of Adelphi, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle and burglary on Sept. 19. A Takoma Park police officer was at the 1000 block of Larch Avenue when he received a stolen vehicle hit from a nearby parked vehicle. The vehicle had been stolen in Prince George’s County, according to Takoma Park Police.
Citations for Passing School Buses Already Nearing 2021 Total, Police Say
The number of citations issued for passing a stopped school bus in Montgomery County this calendar year is close to surpassing the total number in 2021, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). There were 36,717 citations issued by police last year. Between Jan. 1 of this year to...
