Tropical weather, and why the state continues to investigate transgender youth and their families (Sept. 26, 2022)
On Monday’s show: A tropical depression developing in the Caribbean Sea could become a serious hurricane threat for that region. But how likely is it to hit the continental United States? And could this storm derail the next Artemis launch attempt? We talk it over with Space City Weather meteorologist Eric Berger.
SALINAS, Puerto Rico — In Puerto Rico, perhaps no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas, a small city on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated the area, causing a river to flood, and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood, Villa Esperanza. It's a quiet community nestled between the beach and a river, Rio Nigua.
The state's new abortion restrictions continue to confound Texas district attorneys, who now face the possibility of prosecuting medical professionals and may be called to prosecute in another county if another district attorney refuses to do so. "The criminal justice system is meant to keep people safe," Fort Bend County...
