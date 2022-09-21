ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Mars Wrigley Names PepsiCo's Alejandro Pinillos as New CMO for Europe, CIS and Turkey

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 9–10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Consumer brand multinational Mars Wrigley has hired PepsiCo’s Alejandro Pinillos as its vp of marketing for Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Turkey to strengthen its communications across those regions.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Unilever CEO Alan Jope Announces Intention to Retire at end of 2023

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 9–10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Unilever’s chief executive Alan Jope has announced his intention to retire from the company at the end of next year after five years in the role.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Does Wynn Resorts Stock Come With A 'Zero Premium Call Option' On Macau?

Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN shares were on the move Monday after Macau officials signaled COVID-19 travel restrictions could be lifted. Despite Monday's surge, one investor saw significantly more upside in the beaten-down casino operator. What To Know: For the first time in nearly three years, mainland travelers and permit group...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Agency#Taps#Wpp#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#British#Bbh London
AdWeek

WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Call Links

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday that messaging application WhatsApp will begin rolling out Call Links this week,...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Dislike Button Globally Rolled Out on TikTok

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok revealed the global release of the dislike button for comments that it has been testing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy