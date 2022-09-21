Read full article on original website
AdWeek
180NY Continues Its Global Evolution by Naming Evan Weissbrot Chief Experience Officer
Agency 180 has named 180NY president Evan Weissbrot to the new position of chief experience officer (CXO).
AdWeek
Mars Wrigley Names PepsiCo's Alejandro Pinillos as New CMO for Europe, CIS and Turkey
Consumer brand multinational Mars Wrigley has hired PepsiCo's Alejandro Pinillos as its vp of marketing for Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Turkey to strengthen its communications across those regions.
AdWeek
Unilever CEO Alan Jope Announces Intention to Retire at end of 2023
Unilever's chief executive Alan Jope has announced his intention to retire from the company at the end of next year after five years in the role.
Does Wynn Resorts Stock Come With A 'Zero Premium Call Option' On Macau?
Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN shares were on the move Monday after Macau officials signaled COVID-19 travel restrictions could be lifted. Despite Monday's surge, one investor saw significantly more upside in the beaten-down casino operator. What To Know: For the first time in nearly three years, mainland travelers and permit group...
AdWeek
WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Call Links
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday that messaging application WhatsApp will begin rolling out Call Links this week.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Fernando Poblete Helps People Interact With Brands, Not Just Buy Them
Freelance LA-based creative director Fernando Poblete views the future of advertising as a two-way conversation.
AdWeek
Dislike Button Globally Rolled Out on TikTok
TikTok revealed the global release of the dislike button for comments that it has been testing.
