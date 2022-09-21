ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Northern Ireland Secretary warns pre-Christmas election is not an 'idle threat' amid Stormont deadlock - as Joe Biden prepares to confront Liz Truss over Brexit row while House of Lords plots revolt against Protocol legislation

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Northern Ireland's political parties have been warned a pre-Christmas election is not an 'idle threat' amid the deadlock at Stormont.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the new Northern Ireland Secretary, insisted he would 'probably' call a winter election if power-sharing cannot be restored by the end of next month.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of Stormont institutions as part of their protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Fresh elections are due in Northern Ireland unless a new power-sharing government can be formed before 28th October.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has vowed to secure changes to the Protocol either through negotiations with the EU or - should talks with Brussels continue to fail - by pushing through legislation at Westminster to unilaterally scrap parts of the Brexit agreement.

But the PM is facing bitter opposition both internationally and at home to her plan to rip up the Protocol through UK laws.

Ms Truss was due to meet Joe Biden in New York later today, with the US President ready to confront the PM over Northern Ireland by insisting the Good Friday Agreement 'must be protected'.

The House of Lords is also plotting a revolt against Ms Truss's controversial legislation aimed at reforming the Protocol, with peers ready to rebel against the 'dictatorial' powers the laws will hand the UK Government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hafl7_0i4kg0WT00
Chris Heaton-Harris, the new Northern Ireland Secretary, insisted he would 'probably' call a winter election if power-sharing cannot be restored by the end of next month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgxdQ_0i4kg0WT00
Fresh elections are due in Northern Ireland unless a new power-sharing government can be formed before 28th October
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUNot_0i4kg0WT00
Liz Truss was due to meet Joe Biden in New York today, with the US President ready to confront the PM over Northern Ireland by insisting the Good Friday Agreement 'must be protected'

Mr Heaton-Harris dismissed those criticising the prospect of a winter election in Northern Ireland being held amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie claimed such a scenario would be 'absolutely diabolical'.

But the Northern Ireland Secretary vowed to push ahead with a poll if power-sharing cannot be restored at Stormont by the October deadline.

Asked if he would call an election if 28th October passed without any progress, Mr Heaton-Harris said: 'That is what the legislation says. I probably will. The legislation says that and I have no intention of changing the legislation.'

Pressed on whether calling an election before Christmas was an idle threat, the Cabinet minister added: 'Is it an idle threat? I don’t think so.

'It is no threat at all, it is a fact that the legislation says that is what I have to do on 28th October.'

Mr Beattie said he expected an election would take place in Northern Ireland on either 8th or 15th December.

'I think it is absolutely diabolical that we are going to go back out to put posters up, knocking on doors to tell people to vote for us in the cost-of-living crisis, when people are sitting in their homes hungry and cold and we are asking them for a vote when we have already failed them,' he said.

Ms Truss and Mr Biden were due to hold a bilateral meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York today.

Ahead of their talks, the White House said the US President would 'communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement, which is the touchstone peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected'.

The PM and other British ministers have regularly insisted the EU's implementation of the Protocol - which the DUP fears has weakened Northern Ireland's position within the UK - represents the gravest threat to the Good Friday Agreement.

The Protocol, which is designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, allows Northern Ireland to effectively remain in the EU's Single Market.

Both the UK Government and Unionists in Northern Ireland have attacked the 'bureaucratic' checks being imposed on goods moving across the Irish Sea.

Ms Truss has hailed her Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as a means to 'fix' post-Brexit trading arrangements and 'protect' the Good Friday Agreement.

But she is facing a battle to get the legislation through the House of Lords now that it has passed through the House of Commons.

According to the Guardian, about 50 Conservative, Labour and cross-party peers were due to meet this morning to discuss how they can amend or halt the bill.

One peer hit out at the 'extraordinary' powers the legislation would hand the UK Government.

'My concern is not so much the Brexit issue, but the constitutional issue,' they told the newspaper.

'The Henry VIII powers are extraordinary here. In my view we would turn the country into an elected dictatorship rather than a parliamentary democracy and I don’t use those words lightly.

'What is happening here is parliament is going to give a carte blanche to any minister to do whatever they want to do without any explanation, including breaking international law.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
The Guardian

Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here

It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Doug Beattie
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Dup#Eu#The House Of Lords
Daily Mail

So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Saved from a Russian death sentence: Two American prisoners of war facing a firing squad after being captured in Ukraine are FREED 'following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince' - on day Putin threatened nuclear war

Two US military veterans facing death by firing squad have been freed from Russia, three months after they were captured in Ukraine while fighting alongside Zelensky's troops. Alexander Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, were both freed thanks to a prisoner exchange brokered by Saudi Arabia, a family representative told Reuters on Wednesday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Mar-a-Lago at $730M when it should be $75M, apartments inflated by 65 times and $127 M for a golf course losing money: The breakdown of properties New York AG claims Trump inflated and how he did it - as he claims SHE is the fraud

After a three-year probe into the former president's finances New York attorney general Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump on Wednesday for alleged 'numerous acts of fraud.'. Following a review of 'millions of documents' with a team of investigators, she told reporters she was suing Trump for...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Furious locals speak out over 'anti-racist' street signs erected across neighbourhoods where nearly 70 per cent of residents have a foreign background: 'What called for that?'

The placing of a 'woke' anti-racism street signs near a Sydney war memorial has been called 'disrespectful', treacherous' and 'un-Australian' by outraged locals. Cumberland Council in western Sydney has put up 50 bright red 'street signs' that say '#racismNOTwelcome' as part of a citywide social media campaign to promote inclusion.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

614K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy