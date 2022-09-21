ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Snowboarding toddler who got her first board at just three weeks old shows off skills

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmH9y_0i4kfx6w00

A two-year-old who was gifted her first snowboard when she was just three weeks old can be seen showing off her skills in footage captured by her proud parents.

Tiffany Dos Santos and Phillip Ward decided to start teaching their daughter Lola how to stand up on a board when she was three months old, to get her familiar with their favourite sport.

Tiffany and Phillip say the toddler was a natural and took to it instantly, and after going on six trips to the slopes, is already gliding along the snow by herself.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It’s literally a crop top’: Woman left ‘fuming’ after Shein sends her completely wrong ‘knee-length’ dress

A woman who thought she purchased the perfect beach cover-up from Shein received much less than she had bargained for.Tori Walker, 25, ordered a crochet dress from the controversial fast-fashion website to take on holiday to Thailand with her fiancé Ben Nelson, 27.An online listing of the item showed an olive-coloured dress with long tassels that covered the model’s thighs and reached her knees.But Walker, an administrative worker from North Shields, claimed she received a garment that looked “more like a string shopping bag” than a dress.She said she tried the garment on but found that it barely covered...
APPAREL
The Independent

The Independent

859K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy