Snowboarding toddler who got her first board at just three weeks old shows off skills

A two-year-old who was gifted her first snowboard when she was just three weeks old can be seen showing off her skills in footage captured by her proud parents.

Tiffany Dos Santos and Phillip Ward decided to start teaching their daughter Lola how to stand up on a board when she was three months old, to get her familiar with their favourite sport.

Tiffany and Phillip say the toddler was a natural and took to it instantly, and after going on six trips to the slopes, is already gliding along the snow by herself.

