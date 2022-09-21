ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cheney reveals a House Republican called Donald Trump “the Orange Jesus”

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
Ms Cheney, who lost her Republican primary in August, made the remark at American Enterprise Institute’s “Constitution Day” event in Washington, DC.

“A member came in and he signed his name on each one of the sheets. And he said under his breath, the things we do for the orange Jesus,” the US representative recalled.

empath
5d ago

He’s more like an Orange Julius. . Any politician that thinks he’s like God/ Jesus. Needs to be removed from office due to mental incompetence.

6
justthinking
4d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Who with a brain would believe anything that comes out of lying lizzys mouth...Wyoming voted her out, she is done, go home No one cares..🤣🤣

5
AP_000976.20c5dd0b00f441b4b530e92fb977581e.1802
5d ago

Really??? Who’s listening to this drivel? Not even news. She’s let her hate obsession rule! So much so that it’s literally harmed her. Anything coming from her now is questionable to the point of being ridiculous. It’s so sad!

2
