Lady Warriors Knock Off Christian County in Five Sets
Down 2-1 on Thursday against visiting Christian County, the Heritage Christian Academy volleyball team rallied to tie the match and took a 15-11 victory in the fifth set to top the Lady Colonels. The Lady Warriors win their seventh in a row to improve to 10-2 with a trip to...
Lady Falcons Outlast Hopkins Central in Five Sets
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picked up their third win in their last four volleyball matches Thursday night. The Lady Falcons outlasted the Hopkins Central Lady Storm in a five-set battle in Mortons Gap. The Lady Storm opened the match by winning the first set 25-19. Fort Campbell battled back...
Hoptown Battles Muhlenberg County to 2-2 Draw
While they did not come away with the win, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers gave one of their best performances of the season Thursday night. The Lady Tigers went on the road and came away with a 2-2 draw against Muhlenberg County. The Lady Mustangs had entered the night on a...
PHOTOS – Caldwell County 49 Ballard Memorial 16
Caldwell County picked up its first win of the season on Friday, scoring 28 first-quarter points on the way to a 49-16 win over Ballard Memorial in Class 2A 1st District action in Princeton. Get a taste of Friday’s matchup in this YSE photo gallery. Tigers and Bombers.
Caldwell Volleyball Swept by Madisonville
Madisonville-North Hopkins, the top-rated volleyball team in the 2nd Region according to the KHSAA RPI, rolled past 7th District foe Caldwell County 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Maroons, now 15-5 overall and 1-0 in the district, prevailed by scores of 25-14, 25-7, 25-11. Kendra White helped power Madisonville to its...
Max’s Moment – Anna Allen with a Big Night
It was a very big night for Fort Campbell’s Anna Allen Thursday. Allen scored five goals in the Lady Falcons 6-6 draw at Trigg County. Check out a couple of her scores in this Max’s Moment.
Lyons Score Most Goals in Six Years in Win at Logan County
The Lyon County Lyons will head into this weekend’s Christian County Colonel Showcase off some positive momentum. The Lyons found the goal early and often Thursday night as they went on the road and picked up a big 9-0 win over the Logan County Cougars. The win for the...
St. Mary Deals Caldwell 1-0 Setback
Paducah St. Mary scored the game’s only goal in the 48th minute and held off an offensive flurry by Caldwell County in the last 20 minutes to capture a 1-0 victory Thursday night in Princeton. Edward O’Neill scored the goal for the Vikings. The Tigers continually put pressure...
Marshall County Sweeps Top Awards at 1st Region Golf
Marshall County swept team honors at the 1st Region golf tournament at Paxton Park in Paducah on Wednesday. Senior Trey Wall shot a 1-under-par 70 to claim medalist, leading the way to a team championship for the Marshals with a score of 300. Wall was one shot better than Trigg...
Hayden Engler’s 75 Qualifies for State First Round in Owensboro
Hayden Engler of Christian Fellowship School is headed to the State First Round golf tournament Monday in Owensboro. The CFS senior shot a 4-over-par 75 in the 1st Region golf tournament Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah. That left him in a three-way tie for sixth place. Trey Wall of...
Travis Perry Ties for 4th with 74 at Region Golf Tourney
Lyon County’s Travis Perry may be well-known on the basketball court, but he’s also headed to the State First Round on the golf course. Perry shot a 3-over-par 74 in Wednesday’s 1st Region tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, tying for fourth and advancing to action at the Owensboro Country Club on Monday.
VIDEO – Trey Wall Rides Hot Start to Region Championship
Marshall County senior Trey Wall was the only golfer to finish in the red at Wednesday’s 1st Region golf tournament at Paxton Park in Paducah. A 1-under-par 70 allowed Wall to claim medalist honors by one shot over Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds. It also helped the Marshals win...
