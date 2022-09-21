Read full article on original website
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Outlast Hopkins Central in Five Sets
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picked up their third win in their last four volleyball matches Thursday night. The Lady Falcons outlasted the Hopkins Central Lady Storm in a five-set battle in Mortons Gap. The Lady Storm opened the match by winning the first set 25-19. Fort Campbell battled back...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Score Most Goals in Six Years in Win at Logan County
The Lyon County Lyons will head into this weekend’s Christian County Colonel Showcase off some positive momentum. The Lyons found the goal early and often Thursday night as they went on the road and picked up a big 9-0 win over the Logan County Cougars. The win for the...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Rally for 6-6 Draw with Fort Campbell (w/PHOTOS)
With eight minutes left to go in their match with the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons Thursday night, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked to be in deep trouble. Behind five goals from Anna Allen, the Lady Falcons had a 6-3 lead and all of the momentum to close out the match was flowing in their direction.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Christian County vs Murray
The Christian County Colonels hosted the Murray Tigers Friday night at the Stadium of Champions. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the game. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Warriors Knock Off Christian County in Five Sets
Down 2-1 on Thursday against visiting Christian County, the Heritage Christian Academy volleyball team rallied to tie the match and took a 15-11 victory in the fifth set to top the Lady Colonels. The Lady Warriors win their seventh in a row to improve to 10-2 with a trip to...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Olivia Noffsinger on Lady Wildcat Rally
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats rallied from three goals down in the final ten minutes to pull out a draw with the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons Thursday night. YSE spoke with Trigg’s Olivia Noffsinger after the match about the comeback effort.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Fall in Three to Undefeated Lady Purples
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels faced their toughest competition of the season Thursday evening. The Lady Rebels traveled to Bowling Green to take on the unbeaten Lady Purples, who are ranked 7th in this week’s Kentucky volleyball rankings. Not only were the Lady Purples unbeaten, but they had...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels End Skid With 10-0 Win Over McLean (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels put an end to their six-match losing streak Thursday evening. The Lady Colonels more than doubled their offensive output of the season in picking up a mercy-rule 10-0 win over the McLean County Cougars at the Stadium of Champions. On senior night, the Lady Colonel...
yoursportsedge.com
St. Mary Deals Caldwell 1-0 Setback
Paducah St. Mary scored the game’s only goal in the 48th minute and held off an offensive flurry by Caldwell County in the last 20 minutes to capture a 1-0 victory Thursday night in Princeton. Edward O’Neill scored the goal for the Vikings. The Tigers continually put pressure...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Battles Muhlenberg County to 2-2 Draw
While they did not come away with the win, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers gave one of their best performances of the season Thursday night. The Lady Tigers went on the road and came away with a 2-2 draw against Muhlenberg County. The Lady Mustangs had entered the night on a...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Volleyball Swept by Madisonville
Madisonville-North Hopkins, the top-rated volleyball team in the 2nd Region according to the KHSAA RPI, rolled past 7th District foe Caldwell County 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Maroons, now 15-5 overall and 1-0 in the district, prevailed by scores of 25-14, 25-7, 25-11. Kendra White helped power Madisonville to its...
yoursportsedge.com
Marshall County Sweeps Top Awards at 1st Region Golf
Marshall County swept team honors at the 1st Region golf tournament at Paxton Park in Paducah on Wednesday. Senior Trey Wall shot a 1-under-par 70 to claim medalist, leading the way to a team championship for the Marshals with a score of 300. Wall was one shot better than Trigg...
yoursportsedge.com
Hayden Engler’s 75 Qualifies for State First Round in Owensboro
Hayden Engler of Christian Fellowship School is headed to the State First Round golf tournament Monday in Owensboro. The CFS senior shot a 4-over-par 75 in the 1st Region golf tournament Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah. That left him in a three-way tie for sixth place. Trey Wall of...
