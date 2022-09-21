Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Deputies: Wayne County woman arrested after child found walking in streets at 1 a.m.
Lyons, N.Y. — A woman from the Town of Lyons has been arrested by Wayne County deputies and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies say the charges stem from the report of a small child walking down a road in Wayne County at 1:16 a.m., reportedly wearing only shorts.
WHEC TV-10
wxxinews.org
13 WHAM
Officers looking for suspect in armed robbery on North Clinton Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night. Officers responded to the store at 1055 North Clinton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for the report. Police say a man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be...
nyspnews.com
Holley Man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On September 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Bryce A. Recktenwald, 35, of Holley, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Hibbard Road in the town of Clarendon in which Recktenwald was the operator. While interviewing Recktenwald, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Recktenwald was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.21% BAC.
Suspect at large after robbing Family Dollar on N. Clinton Ave. at gunpoint
No arrests have been made, but officers said an investigation is still underway.
WHEC TV-10
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
wdkx.com
James Krauseneck found guilty in 1982 Brighton ax murder trial
After the verdict was announced, the Brighton husband was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
13 WHAM
Retired Rochester Police officer shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (9/26): The victim from the murder has been identified as 50-year-old William Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Officer Booker served the department from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer (SRO), working to prevent violence in our youth population.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
13 WHAM
Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition
Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
WHEC TV-10
NewsChannel 36
Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
Rochester man pleads guilty in connection to 2021 shooting in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A man from Rochester pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a drive-by shooting that happened in the Town of Amherst. The Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn, said an 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year old with a rifle on Fairgreen Drive in July of 2021.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
