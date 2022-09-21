ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Family Dollar on Clinton Ave. held up at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday, around 8 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 1055 Clinton Avenue for the report of a robbery at gunpoint. A man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a gun demanding money. After the man was handed an...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Officers looking for suspect in armed robbery on North Clinton Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night. Officers responded to the store at 1055 North Clinton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for the report. Police say a man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be...
ROCHESTER, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
nyspnews.com

Holley Man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On September 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Bryce A. Recktenwald, 35, of Holley, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Hibbard Road in the town of Clarendon in which Recktenwald was the operator. While interviewing Recktenwald, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Recktenwald was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.21% BAC.
HOLLEY, NY
WHEC TV-10

25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Retired Rochester Police officer shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (9/26): The victim from the murder has been identified as 50-year-old William Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Officer Booker served the department from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer (SRO), working to prevent violence in our youth population.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition

Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

