Hoptown Battles Muhlenberg County to 2-2 Draw
While they did not come away with the win, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers gave one of their best performances of the season Thursday night. The Lady Tigers went on the road and came away with a 2-2 draw against Muhlenberg County. The Lady Mustangs had entered the night on a...
PHOTOS – Caldwell County 49 Ballard Memorial 16
Caldwell County picked up its first win of the season on Friday, scoring 28 first-quarter points on the way to a 49-16 win over Ballard Memorial in Class 2A 1st District action in Princeton. Get a taste of Friday’s matchup in this YSE photo gallery. Tigers and Bombers.
Lyons Score Most Goals in Six Years in Win at Logan County
The Lyon County Lyons will head into this weekend’s Christian County Colonel Showcase off some positive momentum. The Lyons found the goal early and often Thursday night as they went on the road and picked up a big 9-0 win over the Logan County Cougars. The win for the...
Madisonville Runs Win Streak Over UHA to Seven
Madisonville-North Hopkins survived a long second set and used its power at the net to hand University Heights Academy a straight-set loss Tuesday on Don Parsons Court. The Lady Maroons never trailed in taking the first set 25-15. Kendrea White had five of her 12 kills in the opening set. Kaitlyn Orange added four kills.
Lady Falcons Outlast Hopkins Central in Five Sets
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picked up their third win in their last four volleyball matches Thursday night. The Lady Falcons outlasted the Hopkins Central Lady Storm in a five-set battle in Mortons Gap. The Lady Storm opened the match by winning the first set 25-19. Fort Campbell battled back...
Paducah Tilghman Stops Caldwell Win Streak, 1-0
Paducah Tilghman got a goal just a few minutes into the second half and held on for a 1-0 victory over Caldwell County in boys’ soccer action on Tuesday. Dawson Black picked up the goal for the homestanding Blue Tornado, who improved to 5-8 on the season. Meanwhile, Caldwell...
Lady Rebels Fall in Three to Undefeated Lady Purples
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels faced their toughest competition of the season Thursday evening. The Lady Rebels traveled to Bowling Green to take on the unbeaten Lady Purples, who are ranked 7th in this week’s Kentucky volleyball rankings. Not only were the Lady Purples unbeaten, but they had...
Lady Wildcats Rally for 6-6 Draw with Fort Campbell (w/PHOTOS)
With eight minutes left to go in their match with the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons Thursday night, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked to be in deep trouble. Behind five goals from Anna Allen, the Lady Falcons had a 6-3 lead and all of the momentum to close out the match was flowing in their direction.
Hayden Engler’s 75 Qualifies for State First Round in Owensboro
Hayden Engler of Christian Fellowship School is headed to the State First Round golf tournament Monday in Owensboro. The CFS senior shot a 4-over-par 75 in the 1st Region golf tournament Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah. That left him in a three-way tie for sixth place. Trey Wall of...
Marshall County Sweeps Top Awards at 1st Region Golf
Marshall County swept team honors at the 1st Region golf tournament at Paxton Park in Paducah on Wednesday. Senior Trey Wall shot a 1-under-par 70 to claim medalist, leading the way to a team championship for the Marshals with a score of 300. Wall was one shot better than Trigg...
VIDEO – Joey Falco Looking to Continue Low Scores at State First Round
Hopkinsville’s Joey Falco has taken the first step in advancing to the final round of the state golf tournament. After moving out of region play, he hopes the putter continues to work for him at state first round in Owensboro next week.
Trigg Girls Complete Season Sweep of Lyon County
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats picked up their third straight win and tenth in their last eleven matches Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats stayed unbeaten in 5th District play with a 2-1 win over Lyon County at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Trigg County got goals from Alyssa Southwood and...
Max’s Moment – Anna Allen with a Big Night
It was a very big night for Fort Campbell’s Anna Allen Thursday. Allen scored five goals in the Lady Falcons 6-6 draw at Trigg County. Check out a couple of her scores in this Max’s Moment.
Princeton bowling alley launches crowdfunding effort in last attempt to stay open
A western Kentucky town that lost its movie theater in recent years due to financial impacts from the pandemic is now facing the prospect of its local bowling alley closing down next month. Northfield Family Bowling Center has operated in Princeton since the early 1990s, and the most recent owners...
Caldwell’s Collin Whittington Qualifies for State First Round
Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington is moving on to the State First Round in Owensboro after carding a 6-over-par 77 in the 1st Region golf tournament on Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah. Golfers battled dry and windy conditions on a day when temperatures hit triple digits. Whittington was the...
Travis Perry Ties for 4th with 74 at Region Golf Tourney
Lyon County’s Travis Perry may be well-known on the basketball court, but he’s also headed to the State First Round on the golf course. Perry shot a 3-over-par 74 in Wednesday’s 1st Region tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, tying for fourth and advancing to action at the Owensboro Country Club on Monday.
Caldwell’s Girls Blank Tilghman for 9th Win
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers picked up their ninth win of the season — and edged ahead in the all-time series — by claiming a 4-0 decision at Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday. Caldwell’s girls got four goals from four different players. Keegan Miller gave the Lady Tigers...
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash
A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
KSP issues Golden Alert for missing eastern Ky. woman with brain injury last seen in western Ky.
Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a woman with a traumatic brain injury missing from eastern Kentucky who was last seen in western Kentucky. State police issued the alert for 45-year-old Amy M. Green, of Monticello. Her last known location, police said, was in the Walmart parking lot in Hopkinsville.
