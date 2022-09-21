Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Bears’ Justin Fields Apologizes For Viral Comment That Angered Fans
The second-year quarterback said he never meant to “disrespect” Chicago fans.
Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
The Buccaneers welcome the Packers in an NFC matchup featuring Brady vs. Rodgers with injuries to boot.
Titans OT Taylor Lewan Out For Season With Knee Injury
He was carted off the field last week vs. Buffalo.
Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara get concerning injury updates ahead of game vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.
Why Dan Campbell is not worried about Aidan Hutchinson's missed practice time
Aidan Hutchinson returned to practice Friday for the first time since suffering a bruised right thigh against the Washington Commanders and is on track to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick of April's NFL draft, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of an injury he suffered in...
Bengals Elevate Keandre Jones From Practice Squad With Germaine Pratt Unlikely to Play
Cincinnati is hoping to win their first game of the 2022 season
dkpittsburghsports.com
Clifford's toughness a big key for Penn State
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Goodness, this hit was vicious. It looked bad live, then on replay looked like ... well, if we're being honest, it looked like an annihilation assassination. But instead of being knocked out cold, as one might have expected, Sean Clifford got back up, stayed in the game and actually ran a quarterback sneak on the next play trying to convert a 4th-and-1.
Lovie Smith’s return to Chicago brings back better Bears memories
David Haugh and Dan Wiederer of the Audacy Original Podcast “Take The North” talked about Lovie Smith’s time in Chicago and some of the better Bears memories over the past few decades.
Texans vs. Bears Week 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Houston Texans head north to face the Chicago Bears as both teams hope to get on track for a win.
Ben McAdoo Discusses Baker's Biggest Jump, Rotating More WRs, Saints Defense + More
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator previews this week's game against New Orleans.
AthlonSports.com
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Prediction: Familiar Face Returns to Soldier Field
A familiar face will be patrolling the sidelines at Solider Field on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Chicago Bears in a cross-conference matchup. Lovie Smith, who coached the Bears from 2004-12, returns as the Texans' new leader and he'll have a chance to score both his first win against his former employer and his first win with his current employer in one fell swoop.
Yardbarker
Aidan Hutchinson Will Return to Practice Friday
Ahead of their Week 3 clash with the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions are still hoping to have its core intact. The Lions’ depth has been decimated by injuries, with both lines in particular dealing with bruises throughout the first two weeks of the regular season. Rookie defensive end...
ESPN
Atlanta Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson to miss Sunday game vs. Seattle Seahawks due to a personal matter
Atlanta Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson will miss the Sunday game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a personal matter. Wilkinson, 27, did not practice with the Falcons either Thursday or Friday while the team was in Seattle. He started the first two games with Atlanta after signing as a free agent this past offseason.
Hawks look to improve communication between coach, Young
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are heading into training camp looking for a bit of a reboot. First up: improving the communication between coach Nate McMillan and star guard Trae Young. McMillan already got the ball rolling after the Hawks were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs, a bitter comedown from their run to the Eastern Conference final in 2021. In June, the coach hopped on a flight to visit Young at his Oklahoma City home, wanting to make sure everyone was on the same page when camp began Saturday.
Falcons vs. Seahawks Week 3: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) travel to Seattle as slight favorites against the Seahawks (1-1) in pursuit of their first win.
Yardbarker
Bears' Injury Report Grows on Thursday
Week 3 marks a big week for the Chicago Bears. It's not only a time to re-establish a winning record, but former head coach Lovie Smith is returning to town. Now at the helm of the Houston Texans, he'll surely love to come away with a victory in his old stomping grounds.
Film Review: How Giants Clamped Down on Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
Could the Giants use some of their strategy to stop Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey last week against Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard of the Cowboys?
