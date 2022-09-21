ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Lady Wildcats Fall to Fulton City in Four Sets (w/PHOTOS)

In a volleyball contest with two closely matched teams, you can’t afford to give away points. However, Trigg County fell into that trap Thursday as they dropped a four-set match to Fulton City in the first-ever matchup between the schools. Fulton City won the first two sets 25-16 and...
FULTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Caldwell County 49 Ballard Memorial 16

Caldwell County picked up its first win of the season on Friday, scoring 28 first-quarter points on the way to a 49-16 win over Ballard Memorial in Class 2A 1st District action in Princeton. Get a taste of Friday’s matchup in this YSE photo gallery. Tigers and Bombers.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell’s Girls Battle St. Mary to 1-1 Draw

The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team played Paducah St. Mary to a 1-1 draw Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. All of the scoring came during a 5-minute stretch early in the second half. Maddy Hatton scored off a cross in front of the net for St. Mary...
PRINCETON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lyons Score Most Goals in Six Years in Win at Logan County

The Lyon County Lyons will head into this weekend’s Christian County Colonel Showcase off some positive momentum. The Lyons found the goal early and often Thursday night as they went on the road and picked up a big 9-0 win over the Logan County Cougars. The win for the...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
Caldwell County, KY
Sports
County
Caldwell County, KY
City
Princeton, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Colonels End Skid With 10-0 Win Over McLean (w/PHOTOS)

The Christian County Lady Colonels put an end to their six-match losing streak Thursday evening. The Lady Colonels more than doubled their offensive output of the season in picking up a mercy-rule 10-0 win over the McLean County Cougars at the Stadium of Champions. On senior night, the Lady Colonel...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Ramey Says Lady Tigers Adjusting to Changes

A recent ankle injury to starter Brylee Butts has led to some adjustments to the Lady Tiger volleyball lineup. Junior Ellie Ramey is among those looking at a new role. Caldwell’s girls will take an 8-4 record to Madisonville-North Hopkins Thursday night. YSE spoke with Ramey following the Lady...
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Marshall County Sweeps Top Awards at 1st Region Golf

Marshall County swept team honors at the 1st Region golf tournament at Paxton Park in Paducah on Wednesday. Senior Trey Wall shot a 1-under-par 70 to claim medalist, leading the way to a team championship for the Marshals with a score of 300. Wall was one shot better than Trigg...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Girls Complete Season Sweep of Lyon County

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats picked up their third straight win and tenth in their last eleven matches Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats stayed unbeaten in 5th District play with a 2-1 win over Lyon County at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Trigg County got goals from Alyssa Southwood and...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Travis Perry Ties for 4th with 74 at Region Golf Tourney

Lyon County’s Travis Perry may be well-known on the basketball court, but he’s also headed to the State First Round on the golf course. Perry shot a 3-over-par 74 in Wednesday’s 1st Region tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, tying for fourth and advancing to action at the Owensboro Country Club on Monday.
LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Union Pulls Away to Top Trigg Volleyball

After battling back to earn a come-from-behind win in the 2nd set and tie Tuesday’s match at Union County, the Trigg County volleyball team couldn’t maintain the momentum in a 3-1 loss to the Lady Braves. Misplaced serves plagued the Lady Wildcats in a 15-25 loss in the...
UNION COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell’s Girls Blank Tilghman for 9th Win

The Caldwell County Lady Tigers picked up their ninth win of the season — and edged ahead in the all-time series — by claiming a 4-0 decision at Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday. Caldwell’s girls got four goals from four different players. Keegan Miller gave the Lady Tigers...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell’s Collin Whittington Qualifies for State First Round

Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington is moving on to the State First Round in Owensboro after carding a 6-over-par 77 in the 1st Region golf tournament on Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah. Golfers battled dry and windy conditions on a day when temperatures hit triple digits. Whittington was the...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
westkentuckystar.com

Benefit rodeo in Mayfield October 1-2

The Northeast Regional rodeo finals are coming to the Mayfield-Graves County fairgrounds on October 1 and 2. All proceeds from the rodeo will benefit the efforts of Micah Seavers in west Kentucky tornado relief, and in eastern Kentucky flood relief. The Saturday session starts at 7 pm, and Sunday at...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24

Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder

Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire

A home on Ridgewood Drive in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon. Trigg County Emergency Manager David Bryant says the fire started with the stove and quickly spread to the rest of the single wide mobile home. The owner was able to get out of the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Woman Located In Tennessee

A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022

Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
MURRAY, KY

