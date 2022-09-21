Read full article on original website
Lady Wildcats Fall to Fulton City in Four Sets (w/PHOTOS)
In a volleyball contest with two closely matched teams, you can’t afford to give away points. However, Trigg County fell into that trap Thursday as they dropped a four-set match to Fulton City in the first-ever matchup between the schools. Fulton City won the first two sets 25-16 and...
PHOTOS – Caldwell County 49 Ballard Memorial 16
Caldwell County picked up its first win of the season on Friday, scoring 28 first-quarter points on the way to a 49-16 win over Ballard Memorial in Class 2A 1st District action in Princeton. Get a taste of Friday’s matchup in this YSE photo gallery. Tigers and Bombers.
Caldwell’s Girls Battle St. Mary to 1-1 Draw
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team played Paducah St. Mary to a 1-1 draw Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. All of the scoring came during a 5-minute stretch early in the second half. Maddy Hatton scored off a cross in front of the net for St. Mary...
Lyons Score Most Goals in Six Years in Win at Logan County
The Lyon County Lyons will head into this weekend’s Christian County Colonel Showcase off some positive momentum. The Lyons found the goal early and often Thursday night as they went on the road and picked up a big 9-0 win over the Logan County Cougars. The win for the...
Lady Colonels End Skid With 10-0 Win Over McLean (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels put an end to their six-match losing streak Thursday evening. The Lady Colonels more than doubled their offensive output of the season in picking up a mercy-rule 10-0 win over the McLean County Cougars at the Stadium of Champions. On senior night, the Lady Colonel...
VIDEO – Ramey Says Lady Tigers Adjusting to Changes
A recent ankle injury to starter Brylee Butts has led to some adjustments to the Lady Tiger volleyball lineup. Junior Ellie Ramey is among those looking at a new role. Caldwell’s girls will take an 8-4 record to Madisonville-North Hopkins Thursday night. YSE spoke with Ramey following the Lady...
Marshall County Sweeps Top Awards at 1st Region Golf
Marshall County swept team honors at the 1st Region golf tournament at Paxton Park in Paducah on Wednesday. Senior Trey Wall shot a 1-under-par 70 to claim medalist, leading the way to a team championship for the Marshals with a score of 300. Wall was one shot better than Trigg...
Trigg Girls Complete Season Sweep of Lyon County
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats picked up their third straight win and tenth in their last eleven matches Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats stayed unbeaten in 5th District play with a 2-1 win over Lyon County at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Trigg County got goals from Alyssa Southwood and...
Travis Perry Ties for 4th with 74 at Region Golf Tourney
Lyon County’s Travis Perry may be well-known on the basketball court, but he’s also headed to the State First Round on the golf course. Perry shot a 3-over-par 74 in Wednesday’s 1st Region tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, tying for fourth and advancing to action at the Owensboro Country Club on Monday.
Union Pulls Away to Top Trigg Volleyball
After battling back to earn a come-from-behind win in the 2nd set and tie Tuesday’s match at Union County, the Trigg County volleyball team couldn’t maintain the momentum in a 3-1 loss to the Lady Braves. Misplaced serves plagued the Lady Wildcats in a 15-25 loss in the...
Caldwell’s Girls Blank Tilghman for 9th Win
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers picked up their ninth win of the season — and edged ahead in the all-time series — by claiming a 4-0 decision at Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday. Caldwell’s girls got four goals from four different players. Keegan Miller gave the Lady Tigers...
Caldwell’s Collin Whittington Qualifies for State First Round
Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington is moving on to the State First Round in Owensboro after carding a 6-over-par 77 in the 1st Region golf tournament on Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah. Golfers battled dry and windy conditions on a day when temperatures hit triple digits. Whittington was the...
Benefit rodeo in Mayfield October 1-2
The Northeast Regional rodeo finals are coming to the Mayfield-Graves County fairgrounds on October 1 and 2. All proceeds from the rodeo will benefit the efforts of Micah Seavers in west Kentucky tornado relief, and in eastern Kentucky flood relief. The Saturday session starts at 7 pm, and Sunday at...
Max’s Moment – Two Heads Better Than One for UHA’s Preston Thomas
With the University Heights boys’ soccer team trailing 2-1 in the 2nd half of Tuesday’s 8th-District tilt with Hopkinsville, senior Preston Thomas needed only sixteen minutes to post a hat trick and lead the Blazers to a 4-2 victory. Watch as Thomas gets two of his three goals...
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24
Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Ridgewood Drive in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon. Trigg County Emergency Manager David Bryant says the fire started with the stove and quickly spread to the rest of the single wide mobile home. The owner was able to get out of the...
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022
Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
