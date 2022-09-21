ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

James Earl Jones Retires As Voice Of Darth Vader

Legendary actor James Earl Jones has apparently decided to step away from being the iconic voice of Darth Vader. He has given his blessing to Disney & Lucasfilm to use previous archive recordings for future projects. The post James Earl Jones Retires As Voice Of Darth Vader appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Disney Channel#Music Video#Disney Junior#Bear#Pb J Otter
techaiapp.com

Cool Cats Lands On Its Feet And Does It In Style

Do the Cool Cats still have Blue Chip status? The collection fell on hard times lately, but so has any other NFT project out there. We’re in a bear market, after all. A Hollywood agency manages the Cool Cats project, they had the coolest exhibit in NFT NYC, and collaborated with TIME magazine in a weird NFT drop. Still, the collection’s floor price is down to levels not seen since the project’s conception.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy