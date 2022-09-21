Earlier this year, United Airlines officially overtook Delta Airlines in terms of flights between the United States and Europe. As noted by Travel Weekly, “This year, United (UAL) is scheduled to fly 3.7 million seats in the U.S.-Europe marketplace, an increase of 12.8% compared with 2019. Meanwhile, Delta (DAL) is scheduled to offer 17% fewer seats than it did in 2019, while American (AAL) has scheduled 15.3% fewer seats.”

