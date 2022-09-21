Read full article on original website
BBC
County Championship: David Lloyd's triple century puts Glamorgan on top v Derbyshire
LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 540-5 dec (96 overs): Lloyd 313*, Root 79; Dal 2-67 Derbyshire (1 pt) trail Glamorgan (6 pts) by 415 runs with five first innings wickets standing. Glamorgan captain David Lloyd hit the second highest score in the club's history...
BBC
County Championship: Surrey edge closer to title as Yorkshire struggle
LV= County Championship Division One, The Micky Stewart Oval (day two) Yorkshire 179: Kohler-Cadmore 55, Tattersall 45*; Lawes 4-31 & 89-2: Lyth 36*, Hill 35. Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 65 runs with eight wickets remaining. Surrey took a step closer to winning their second County Championship...
Footie mad Prince William caught between England and Wales loyalties ahead of World Cup after new title
WEMBLEY chiefs believe the newly-installed Prince of Wales will remain FA President. But that might land Prince William in a slight World Cup conflict of interests. Gareth Southgate's England meet Rob Page's Wales in their final group match in Qatar on November 29. It is not yet known if Prince...
BBC
England in Pakistan: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steer Pakistan to incredible 10-wicket win
England 199-5 (20 overs): Moeen 55* (23), Duckett 43 (22); Rauf 2-30 Pakistan 203-0 (19.3 overs): Babar 110* (66), Rizwan 88* (51) Babar Azam hit 110 not out and Mohammad Rizwan an unbeaten 88 as Pakistan pulled off a remarkable 10-wicket victory over England to level the sides' Twenty20 series at 1-1.
BBC
Worcester Warriors: MP Robin Walker asks DCMS to sanction club being put into administration
Worcester MP Robin Walker has addressed parliament, asking the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to sanction putting troubled rugby club Worcester Warriors into administration. Although Saturday's Premiership home game with Newcastle has had the go-ahead, Warriors face an RFU funding ultimatum on Monday. "I urge the DCMS to...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up
A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
SkySports
Tattersalls Stakes: Nostrum shows class in Newmarket victory to emerge as 2000 Guineas contender for Sir Michael Stoute
Nostrum maintained his unbeaten record with a thoroughly impressive display in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Sir Michael Stoute's Kingman youngster bolted up on his racecourse debut at Sandown in July - and having since missed an intended outing in the Flying Scotsman at Doncaster after racing was cancelled following the death of the Queen, he was rerouted to the Rowley Mile.
BBC
England beat Pakistan by 63 runs in third T20 - radio & text
That's it from us after a clinical performance from England to edge ahead in this epic seven-match series. There were plenty of standout performances and you can read all about them in Tom Mallows' excellent report. It is the last international match of the English summer tomorrow as England women...
Pakistan v England LIVE: T20 cricket result and scorecard as England cruise to 63-run win
England suffered a bruising defeat in the second T20I of this seven-match series as an unbelievable batting display from Pakistan openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, saw them knock off 200 runs without losing a wicket. Luckily for England it is a quick turnaround with the third T20 coming just a day after they slumped to defeat.Yesterday, Moeen Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. England started slowly though there were solid contributions from Phil Salt (30), Ben Duckett (43) and Harry Brook (31) before Moeen himself (55*) ended the innings in style propelling England to 199-5...
